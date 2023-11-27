Home / Elections / Telangana Elections / News / What is Rythu Bandhu scheme, stopped by EC ahead of Telangana election?

What is Rythu Bandhu scheme, stopped by EC ahead of Telangana election?

The Rythu Bandhu scheme, also known as Farmer's Investment Support Scheme (FISS), is a welfare programme for farmers started by the Telangana government in 2018

BS Web Team New Delhi
Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao addresses during the inauguration of 'Rythu Vedika' at Kondakandla village and Mandal of Jangaon District. Photo: PTI

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2023 | 1:18 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Election Commission (EC) on Monday withdrew the permission given to the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government in Telangana regarding disbursements of financial aid to farmers for growing their rabi crops under the Rythu Bandhu scheme. 

The poll body cited a violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) after a state minister made a public statement on the initiative.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


What is Rythu Bandhu scheme?

The Rythu Bandhu scheme, also known as Farmer's Investment Support Scheme (FISS), is a welfare programme for farmers started by the Telangana government in 2018.

Under the scheme, the state government provided the 58 lakh farmers in Telangana with Rs 5,000 per acre of their land as a farm investment for two crops. This investment is made twice a year, once for kharif harvest and once for rabi harvest.

The Rythu Bandhu Scheme is the country's first direct farmer investment support scheme, in which cash is paid directly to the beneficiary. The scheme was launched by Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao in 2018, and Rs 12,000 crore were allocated from the state budget for the scheme.


Why did EC stop Rhythu Bandhu scheme?

On Monday, the EC told the Telangana government to stop the disbursal of the rabi instalment of assistance under the Rythu Bandhu scheme till the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in force.

On November 25, the EC had given its 'no objection' to the disbursement during the MCC period as long as the Telangana government followed certain directions. The directions, first issued on October 5, 2018, during the 2018 Assembly elections, stated that no new beneficiaries should be added, no publicity should be done, and no political functionary should be involved in the disbursement

However, on Sunday, EC received a letter from the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) saying that Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao had "made statements regarding the disbursement of the Rythu Bandhu scheme by a particular time before the date of the poll", which had been widely reported in the media.

Meanwhile, reacting to the development, BRS MLC Kavitha Rao said, "The dirty politics of Congress has once again surfaced. It [Rythu Bandhu] was not an election promise, it is not a new programme that was made for elections, but Congress has been complaining about it time and again."

Telangana, which has 119 Assembly seats, will head to polls on November 30. The counting of votes will be on December 3.


Also Read

Telangana Elections: BRS betting big on 'Rythu Bandhu' scheme for farmers

BRS appoints 54 in-charges for constituencies; party manifesto on Oct 15

Rahul Gandhi calls BRS 'BJP Rishtedar Samithi' during rally in Telangana

Telangana Assembly elections: PM Modi, top BJP leaders to begin campaigning

Telangana Congress demands CM KCR's resignation, governor rule in state

Jairam Ramesh questions BRS' KT Rama Rao on state's per capita income

Ahead of T'gana polls, Cong counters KTR on highest per capita income claim

Telangana elections LIVE: EC withdraws Rythu Bandhu scheme permit

EC withdraws assent to disburse aid under Rythu Bandhu scheme in Telangana

250,000 staff to work for T'gana polls, seizures stand at Rs 709 cr: EC

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :TelanganaTelangana AssemblyElection newsElections in IndiaKCRBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 27 2023 | 1:17 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story