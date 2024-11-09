WATCH: CJI Chandrachud bids adieu to Supreme Court on his last working day

Chief Justice DY Chandrachud bid farewell to the Supreme Court on Friday, marking his final working day. In a ceremonial session held in the top court, Justice Chandrachud was honoured for his tenure, joined by CJI-designate Sanjiv Khanna, along with Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

Dozens of lawyers assembled to witness the ceremonial bench, where senior advocates such as Kapil Sibal and Mukul Rohatgi paid their tributes to the chief justice.

In his remarks during the proceedings, CJI Chandrachud reflected on the legacy of the former CJIs who had previously served on the court and expressed confidence in Justice Khanna taking over as his successor.

“We are here as pilgrims to work and the work we do can make or break cases. There have been great judges who have adorned this court and passed on this baton. There is not going to be any difference when I leave this court because a person as stable as Justice Khanna will take over and is so dignified,” Chandrachud said.

Incoming CJI Justice Khanna expressed admiration for Chandrachud and acknowledged his legacy. “He has made my task easy and tough. Easy because of the revolutions ushered in and tough because I cannot walk up to him, he will be sorely missed. His youthfulness is not only known here but also abroad…”

In his remarks, advocate Sibal recalled the contributions of Chadrachud’s father, the late Justice YV Chandrachud, who he said had steered the court during turbulent times. “Your father dealt with the court when the court was tumultuous and you dealt when matters were tumultuous. There will be none like you who shall adorn that chair ever again,” Sibal said.

Justice Khanna will take the oath on November 11. Justice Chandrachud took over as the CJI on November 8, 2022.