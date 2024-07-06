Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Water level in Ganga rises amid heavy rainfall in Rishikesh, says SDRF

Water level in Ganga rises amid heavy rainfall in Rishikesh, says SDRF

Currently, the situation is normal at the moment and all the travellers and citizens in the town are being alerted by the water police and SDRF teams

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon
Heavy downpours and incessant rainfall in the district have resulted in the Pindar River's water level rising significantly which led to an issuance of alert for the locals.. (Photo: PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2024 | 11:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Amid the heavy rainfall in the state, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on Saturday informed that the water level of the Ganga river in Rishikesh is continuously rising.

As the water level of the river reached the Triveni Ghat Aarti Sthal, SDRF issued an alert for travellers and warned them to avoid staying at the ghats at night.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Currently, the situation is normal at the moment and all the travellers and citizens in the town are being alerted by the water police and SDRF teams.

Earlier in the day, Additional Chief Executive Officer (Administration) State Disaster Management Authority Anand Swaroop denied the viral video that showed the breaking of the NTPC Dam in Chamoli.

He clarified that an old video of a disaster in the Raini village of Chamoli district, which occurred on February 7, 2021, is rapidly going viral on social media, which is creating confusion among the general public.

Meanwhile, the water level of the Ramganga River in the Pithoragarh district is 0.10 meters above the danger mark and the water level of the Gauri Ganga River in the Pithoragarh district is 0.20 meters above the danger mark, but at present, it is showing signs of going down.

Earlier, on Friday, it was reported that Uttarakhand Police issued an alert for the people residing on the banks of the Pindar River due to a rise in the water level of the river.

More From This Section

6-storey residential building collapses in Surat, several feared trapped

Train women to use drones for spraying fertilisers, says Amit Shah

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama turns 89, says he is physically fit

Counselling schedule for NEET courses not yet notified: Health ministry

KEM staffers make paper plates out of patient reports; notice issued

Heavy downpours and incessant rainfall in the district have resulted in the Pindar River's water level rising significantly which led to an issuance of alert for the locals.

The police have appealed to people to be on "alert mode" and inform about any emergency by dialling 112.

Taking it a social media post on X, the Chamoli Police Uttarakhand wrote in Hindi, "Due to continuous rain in the district, the water level of the Pindar river is rising and the velocity of the water is high. Chamoli Police appeals to the people living on the river banks to please be alert and inform about any emergency on dial 112.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

As spiritual tourism rises, hotels and resorts queue up to pay obeisance

LIVE: Maharashtra Congress seeks applications for assembly poll tickets; aspirants to pay Rs 10k-20k

Russia expecting very important, full-fledged visit by PM Modi: Kremlin

Puri to celebrate 2-day 'Rath Yatra' after 53 yrs, Prez Murmu to be present

Rahul Gandhi to visit Manipur on Monday, meet violence-affected people

Topics :Rishikesh ashramClean GangaUttarakhandDisaster managementheavy rains

First Published: Jul 06 2024 | 11:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story