Water level in Ganga rises amid heavy rainfall in Rishikesh, says SDRF

Amid the heavy rainfall in the state, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on Saturday informed that the water level of the Ganga river in Rishikesh is continuously rising.

As the water level of the river reached the Triveni Ghat Aarti Sthal, SDRF issued an alert for travellers and warned them to avoid staying at the ghats at night.

Currently, the situation is normal at the moment and all the travellers and citizens in the town are being alerted by the water police and SDRF teams.

Earlier in the day, Additional Chief Executive Officer (Administration) State Disaster Management Authority Anand Swaroop denied the viral video that showed the breaking of the NTPC Dam in Chamoli.

He clarified that an old video of a disaster in the Raini village of Chamoli district, which occurred on February 7, 2021, is rapidly going viral on social media, which is creating confusion among the general public.

Meanwhile, the water level of the Ramganga River in the Pithoragarh district is 0.10 meters above the danger mark and the water level of the Gauri Ganga River in the Pithoragarh district is 0.20 meters above the danger mark, but at present, it is showing signs of going down.

Earlier, on Friday, it was reported that Uttarakhand Police issued an alert for the people residing on the banks of the Pindar River due to a rise in the water level of the river.

Heavy downpours and incessant rainfall in the district have resulted in the Pindar River's water level rising significantly which led to an issuance of alert for the locals.

The police have appealed to people to be on "alert mode" and inform about any emergency by dialling 112.

Taking it a social media post on X, the Chamoli Police Uttarakhand wrote in Hindi, "Due to continuous rain in the district, the water level of the Pindar river is rising and the velocity of the water is high. Chamoli Police appeals to the people living on the river banks to please be alert and inform about any emergency on dial 112.