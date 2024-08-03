Wayanad landslides: Search, rescue ops enter Day 5, death toll at 308

The search and rescue operations in Kerala's Wayanad entered the fifth consecutive day on Saturday as several people are still feared trapped in the debris. The death toll in the massive landslides that occurred on July 30 in Chooralmala and Mundakkai of Wayanad stands at 308 as of Friday, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp As per a Defence statement, the relief teams began the search operations along with the dog squad at 7 am today. The relief columns of the Indian Army are also present at the spot and all activities are coordinated by North Kerala IGP, they said.

Lieutenant Colonel Vikas Rana said that the search operations in the six earmarked zones will continue today.

"Today also we have the same plan as yesterday, we have divided different zones and teams have left for the zones, scientists and sniffer dogs have also gone along with the teams. Locals are supporting us in the search and rescue operations," Lt. Colonel Vikas Rana said while speaking to ANI.

The Army is constructing a bridge in the Punchirimattom region to make way for Hitachi machines for the search and rescue operation.

Air Marshal B Manikantan, AOC-in-C, and Brigadier Salil, Station Commander, Pangode Military Station conducted an aerial survey on Saturday of affected regions to assess the situation.

Upon the Kerala government's request, one Xaver Radar (from Northern Command) and Four Reeco Radars (from Tiranga Mountain Rescue Org, Delhi) along with operators will be airlifted from Delhi today in IAF aircraft, as per PRO Defence Kochi.

Kerala Minister PA Mohammed Riyas on Friday said that 210 bodies and 134 body parts were recovered so far. He said that 146 bodies were identified by relatives and post-mortem procedures of 207 bodies and 137 body parts were completed till Friday. Further, 84 people are undergoing treatment in various hospitals in Wayanad, Kozhikode and Malappuram districts while 187 have been discharged so far.

Earlier, on Friday Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that six lives were saved from a remote tribal settlement after a tireless 8-hour operation by our courageous forest officials in landslide-hit Wayanad. The Chief Minister said that the heroism of the rescue teams reminds us that Kerala's resilience shines brightest in the darkest times.