WB: 4 detained after junior docs protest at Sagore Dutta Medical College

Four people were detained in connection with an attack on doctors and nurses at the College of Medicine and Sagore Dutta Hospital near Kolkata, following the death of a patient during treatment.

The deceased was a 30-year-old woman whose family members were involved in the assault incident on Friday, police said

Barrackpore Commissioner of Police Alok Rajoria confirmed the arrests after visiting the hospital to meet the protesting junior doctors.

"We detained four people yesterday. Action is being taken by identifying individuals based on CCTV footage. A meeting was held today, where many issues were discussed. There were some concerns related to private security in the hospital, as well as police and hospital administration... all points were addressed" the Comissoner of Police sadi.