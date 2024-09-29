PM inaugurates Pune Metro section, lays foundation for various projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various projects of Rs 11,200 crore in Maharashtra via video conference.

His visit to Pune scheduled on September 26 was cancelled due to heavy rains in the city.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Prime Minister Modi virtually inaugurated the Pune Metro section from District Court to Swargate, which also marks the completion of the Pune Metro Rail Project (Phase-1).

The cost of the underground section between District Court to Swargate is around Rs 1,810 crore, as per officials.

Modi also laid the foundation stone for Swargate-Katraj extension of the Pune Metro Phase-1 to be developed at the cost of around Rs 2,955 crore.