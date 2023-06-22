Home / India News / WB guv returns SEC's joining report to state govt ahead of panchayat polls

WB guv returns SEC's joining report to state govt ahead of panchayat polls

Sinha, who was called by the Governor on June 17 at Raj Bhavan, did not appear stating that he was preoccupied with scrutiny of the nominations for the ensuing panchayat polls

Press Trust of India Kolkata
WB guv returns SEC's joining report to state govt ahead of panchayat polls

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2023 | 12:50 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose on Wednesday night returned the joining report of State Election Commissioner (SEC) Rajiva Sinha ahead of the July 8 panchayat polls, a well-placed source at the Raj Bhavan said.

The step came days after Sinha failed to appear before the Governor after he was summoned on an urgent basis for an explanation of the incidents of murders, violence and clashes during nomination filing for the panchayat poll earlier this month.

The governor tonight returned the joining report of SEC Rajiva Sinha. The SEC failed to appear before the Governor even when he wanted him to come to Raj Bhavan over the incidents of murders, violence and clashes, the source told PTI.

Sinha, who was called by the Governor on June 17 at Raj Bhavan, did not appear stating that he was preoccupied with scrutiny of the nominations for the ensuing panchayat polls.

The former state chief secretary had requested Bose to exempt him from appearing before him during the day and give an appointment any other day.

Also Read

74-year-old official 'History of INA' remains shrouded in mystery: TMC MP

DA crisis: Bengal governor has agreed to mediate, claim agitators

Netaji will be remembered for his fierce resistance to colonial rule: PM

I have very good working relationship with govt: Bengal Governor Bose

Governor's guidelines to VCs of state varsities trigger row in Bengal

Flood situation grim in Assam; nearly 120,000 people hit in 10 districts

India, US launch INDUS-X for technology and defence industry partnership

PM Modi's US visit may encourage more American firms to invest in India

Five key priorities of G20 tourism track endorsed by all member countries

Calcutta HC directs EC to deploy more Central forces than in 2013

Topics :WB Panchayat PollsElection CommissionWest Bengal

First Published: Jun 22 2023 | 10:44 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story