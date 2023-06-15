Home / India News / WB panchayat polls: 3 Left-Congress supporters shot at in North Dinajpur

"There persons were injured and one of them is critical. We cannot confirm any death," the official said

Press Trust of India Chopra
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2023 | 2:02 PM IST
Three persons were shot at in West Bengal's North Dinajpur district on Thursday when they were on their way to file nominations for the panchayat polls, officials said.

The CPI(M) claimed that the three injured persons were supporters of the Left Front and the Congress, who were shot at when they were going to the Chopra Block office for filing nominations.

The three injured persons were admitted to the district hospital, an official said.

"There persons were injured and one of them is critical. We cannot confirm any death," the official told PTI.

State Election Commissioner (SEC) Rajiva Sinha declined to comment on the incident, saying that he was yet to receive any report regarding it.

CPI(M) state secretary Md Salim alleged that the TMC was behind the attack.

"Activists and candidates have been fired upon by TMC goons just now in North Dinajpur's Chopra block. Left-INC supporters were going to Block office for filing nomination #PanchayatElection2023," he tweeted.

The ruling TMC dismissed the allegation.

Polling for nearly 75,000 seats in the three-tier Panchayati Raj system will be held on July 8, and Friday is the last date for filing nominations.

First Published: Jun 15 2023 | 3:06 PM IST

