IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 4): When and Where to expect rainfall today

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has anticipated light to moderate rainfall over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh until August 9; in Punjab on August 4 and 5; in Haryana and East Rajasthan until August 5.

Throughout the week, the rest of northwest India is expected to see light to moderate rainfall over various regions. On August 5, West Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand are also expected to see severe rainfall. During the week, South India may see comparatively less rainfall.

Residents of Delhi-NCR also woke up to light showers on the morning of August 4 and the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rains for the day, with wind speeds of 40km/hr occurring over adjoining areas.

Check brief report on weather forecast here

1. East India:

• Heavy rainfall at isolated areas likely over Bihar during 1st-5th August.

• Over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during 1st-4th August.

2. Central India:

• Severe rain likely over East Madhya Pradesh during first 1st-4th August;

• West Madhya Pradesh during 2nd-4th August.

3. Northwest India:

• Between the 1st-5th August, isolated heavy rain is anticipated over East Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand; between 3rd-5th August, in Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and West Uttar Pradesh; and West Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan during 2nd-5th August.

• Isolated rainfall is additionally likely over Uttarakhand during 3rd-5th August; Himachal Pradesh on 3rd and 4th August.

4. Northeast India:

• IMD has predicted that the region will experience isolated and significant rainfall.

5. West India:

• During the next four days, Konkan, Goa, and the ghats of Madhya Maharashtra are likely to continue experiencing isolated heavy rainfall.

• Isolated severe rainfall is expected in Marathwada and over the Gujarat Region on August 4 and 5.

6. South India:

• Distinct severe rain likely over Coastal Karnataka during 2nd-4th August.



IMD Forecasts in Delhi, NCR Earlier today, Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) says that light to moderate rain would occur over adjoining areas of many spots of Delhi like Narela, Karawal Nagar, Seemapuri, Vivek Vihar, Preet Vihar, Safdarjung, Lodi Road, Nehru Stadium, Kalkaji.

It mentioned similar facts for some areas in NCR such as Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh. The IMD forecast indicated on Wednesday that intermittent rains are likely to occur over the next five to six days, with the intensity reaching its peak over the weekend.

According to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the average maximum temperature fell to its lowest level since 2016 as a result of bountiful rains in July, giving Delhi its best air quality for the month in five years.