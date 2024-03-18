Weather forecast today: IMD predicts rain in these states, details inside

The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) has anticipated light to moderate rain with thunderstorms, lightning and hail storms over East, Central and Peninsular India until 20 March.

The weather conditions are also set to change in the Western Himalayan area, as IMD said that a new weak Western Disturbance influence is probably going to influence Western Himalayan Region from 18th March and one more from the night of 20 March. Consequently, isolated scattered light to rain/snowfall is expected over Jammu & Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Ladakh, Muzaffarabad on 18 March and again during 20-23 March and over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 18th, 19th March and again during 21st-23rd March.

Today Weather Forecast: Overview According to IMD, dispersed to fairly widespread light to moderate rain with isolated thunderstorms, lightning and breezy winds has been anticipated over Gangetic West Bengal during 17th–21st March with probability of hailstorm and gust on 19th March. The weather office additionally stated that scattered to genuinely widespread light to medium rain with thunderstorms, lightning and breezy winds have been anticipated over Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Vidarbha & East Madhya Pradesh during 17th-20th March, Bihar during 19th-21st March. Weather Forecast Today 2024: North-East and Central parts of India Likewise, IMD stated in its day to day weather conditions notice; isolated hailstorm is additionally likely over Vidarbha, East Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh during 17th-19th March and Jharkhand and Odisha on 19th March.

According to the weather office, isolated heavy rain has been anticipated over Odisha on 19 and 20 March and Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand on 19 March.

In North East India, the weather office has warned of widespread light to moderate rain with isolated thunderstorms and lightning over Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur and Tripura during 18th-23rd March.

Weather Forecast: Southern parts of India Light to moderate rain with isolated thunderstorms has been predicted over Yanam during 18th-21st March, Telangana during 17th-21st March with possibility of hailstorm on 17 March and over Coastal Andhra Pradesh. On 20 March, IMD anticipated heavy rains over these sub-divisions.

According to IMD, light rains with lightning are likely over Marathwada on 17th and 19th March and North Interior Karnataka on 17th March.

IMD has informed of light downpour expected at isolated places over North Interior Karnataka. Dry climate is predicted to prevail over Coastal and South Interior Karnataka. Talking about the temperatures, IMD said that maximum temperature is probably going to be above ordinary by 2-3 degrees Celsius at isolated places over Interior Kolar, Bagalkote, Koppal, Bengaluru Rural and Mysuru districts.