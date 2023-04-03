Home / India News / Construction workers: Rs 38,000 crore cess funds for welfare unused

Construction workers: Rs 38,000 crore cess funds for welfare unused

Nearly 40,000 crore rupees lying unutilised with Construction workers welfare boards across the country

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
Premium
Construction workers: Rs 38,000 crore cess funds for welfare unused

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 9:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nearly half the Rs 87,478 crore collected so far as the building and other construction (BOC) workers welfare cess by states and Union Territories remain unutilised, even as such labourers complain of woeful working conditions and denial of welfare measures, such as health, pension, insurance, and accident cover. Until November last year, only Rs 49,269 crore (56 per cent) was spent on workers’ we

Topics :ConstructionMGNREGA

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 9:09 PM IST

Also Read

Centre will now define minimum work requirement under MGNREGA: Report

MGNREGA improved earnings during Covid-19, but more funding needed: Report

Work demand under MGNREGS at 4-month high, FY23 funds almost exhausted

Are states with high levels of poverty spending less on MGNREGS?

Declining demand for jobs under MGNREGA, but workers await pending payments

Rajasthan plans to distribute scooters to 30,000 meritorious girl students

IP College harassment: DU sets up committee to inquire into incident

Rajasthan BJP chief attacks Gehlot over handling of Jaipur blasts case

Samajwadi Party trying to unite 'Bahujan Samaj', says Akhilesh Yadav

UP govt proposes names of AMU VC, Nripendra Misra's son for MLC: Report

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story