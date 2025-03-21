West Bengal passes bill allowing women to work in bars, amends excise act

In a significant legislative move, the West Bengal Assembly has passed the West Bengal Finance Bill 2025, which includes key amendments to the Bengal Excise Act, 1909, most notably lifting the prohibition on women working in bars, a provision previously deemed discriminatory.

The bill, tabled by Minister of State Chandrima Bhattacharya, was passed in the Assembly on Wednesday. The amendments aim to modernise the Bengal Excise Act, aligning it with current legal frameworks and addressing regulatory concerns in the state's excise sector.

One of the major changes introduced is the removal of restrictions on the employment of women in ON-category liquor shops. The bill states that this amendment was necessary "to remove the prohibition on employment of women in ON category liquor shops as such provision is discriminatory."

Additionally, the bill incorporates updates necessitated by the replacement of major legal codes, namely the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Penal Code, with the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, respectively. "The Bengal Excise Act which contained reference to the repealed laws has been amended accordingly," the bill states.

Another key change involves the regulation of molasses to prevent its use in illicit liquor production. The bill highlights the need "to include molasses in the definition of material for prevention of using molasses for manufacturing of illicit liquor." It further states that the amendments "are essentially meant to make both the Bengal Excise Act, 1909 and the West Bengal Molasses Control Act, 1973 complementary to each other and to prevent overlapping."

While regulatory aspects of molasses such as licensing and permits will continue to be governed by the West Bengal Molasses Control Act, 1973, its misuse for illicit liquor production will now be treated as a penal offence under the Bengal Excise Act, 1909.

The bill also introduces a charging provision in the Act for levying penalties on excess wastage of spirit in distilleries and warehouses, describing it as a necessary "regulatory measure." Another amendment extends the duration of temporary liquor licences, ensuring that "liquor establishments may continue operation till permanent settlement, in the interest of State Revenue."

Additionally, the bill includes a provision to introduce statutory procedures for the confiscation of seized articles, stating that this will "remove difficulties in operation." Another provision extends the requirement of prior sanction from the state government "for all Excise officers while on duty."

Furthermore, the bill formalises a structural change in the excise administration by replacing the title "Additional Excise Commissioner" with "Special Excise Commissioner" due to an upgrade in the post.

The Bengal Excise Act had previously been amended in 2024 to strengthen enforcement, classify offences based on the quantity involved, and enhance departmental penalties.