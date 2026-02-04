SIR row: SC notice to ECI after Mamata Banerjee's 'save democracy' plea

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notices to the Election Commission of India and the Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's plea against the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

The Trinamool Congress chief urged the top court to "save democracy", alleging the state is being targeted and its people are being "bulldozed".

"5.8 million voters were deleted; they did not have the option to appeal. Only Bengal is being targeted to bulldoze people," Mamata said. "We are not getting justice anywhere. I have written six letters to the Election Commission."

'Genuine person must remain on roll' Taking note of the chief minister's plea, the court said that electoral roll revision, at times, deals with migration also, but genuine persons must remain in the voter list. "Every problem has a solution, and we must ensure that no innocent person is left out," Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said. The Bench comprising CJI Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi sought replies from the Election Commission by February 9. SC passed several directions earlier On January 19, the Supreme Court issued several directions, saying the SIR process in West Bengal must be open and clear, and should not cause trouble to people.

The court asked the Election Commission to display the names of people flagged for “logical discrepancies” at gram panchayat offices and block offices. It also said these centres should be used to submit documents and objections. Mamata Banerjee urged to halt SIR Earlier, Mamata Banerjee wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, urging him to stop the SIR process in the state, calling it "arbitrary and flawed". She warned that continuing the process in its current form could lead to many voters losing their rights and could harm democracy. In a letter dated January 3 to Kumar, Mamata Banerjee said the exercise was "poorly planned, rushed" and marked by "serious errors, rule violations and administrative failures".