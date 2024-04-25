What is Bha: The new shoe sizing system proposed specifically for Indians

A recent survey conducted across India has proposed a revolutionary new shoe sizing system, tailored specifically for the diverse population of the country. Named ‘Bha’, short for Bharat, this system aims to address the inadequacies of existing international sizing standards and cater to the unique foot characteristics of Indians. Here is everything you need to know about it.

The decision to develop ‘Bha’ stemmed from a comprehensive survey conducted between December 2021 and March 2022, covering 101,880 individuals across 79 locations.

The surveyors used advanced three-dimensional foot scanning technology to understand the size, dimensions, and structure of the average Indian foot.

The survey, conducted by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research–Central Leather Research Institute (CSIR–CLRI), has submitted its recommendations to the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). The DPIIT has forwarded the proposals to the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) for approval, marking a significant step towards implementing the 'Bha' sizing system.

What did the survey find?

One of the key findings of the survey was that Indian feet tend to be wider than those of Europeans or Americans.

Consequently, many Indians have been wearing ill-fitted footwear, often a size larger than necessary, leading to discomfort, injuries, and compromised foot health.

Initially, researchers had assumed that it was not possible to have a single system to adequately accommodate the diverse foot sizes of Indians.

However, the survey also found that a single shoe sizing system was feasible for Indians, debunking the notion that multiple systems were necessary to be inclusive of various ethnicities.

What does the survey and ‘Bha’ recommend?



‘Bha’ proposes eight footwear sizes catering to different age groups, ranging from infants to adults. They are the following:

I – infants (0 to 1 year)

II – babies (1 to 3 years)

III – small children (4 to 6 years)

IV – children (7 to 11 years)

V – girls (12 to 13 years)

VI – boys (12 to 14 years)

VII – women (14 years and above)

VIII – men (15 years and above).

The adoption of ‘Bha’ would streamline the manufacturing process, as footwear manufacturers would only need to produce eight sizes, eliminating the need for half-sizes and reducing the complexity of the current sizing systems.

The survey also recommends initially working on manufacturing footwear sizes III to VIII for commercial purposes as this would cover about 85 per cent of the population.

How will Bha be implemented?

To ensure the efficacy of ‘Bha’, users will be provided with footwear manufactured according to the new standards for trial, testing, and feedback. It is anticipated that ‘Bha’ will be fully implemented by 2025, heralding a new era of comfortable, well-fitted footwear for Indians nationwide.

With ‘Bha’, both users and footwear manufacturers stand to benefit.