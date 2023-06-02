Why are you silent?: Youth Congress asks Tendulkar amid wrestlers' protest



The banner from the Youth Congress read, "Sachin Tendulkar, you are a Bharat Ratna, a former MP, and a legend in cricket. But why don't you speak out about the sexual harassment claims? In a bid to draw attention to the serious allegations of sexual harassment within the wrestling community, the Mumbai Youth Congress on Wednesday put up a banner outside legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's house.



The Mumbai Youth Congress further demanded that Tendulkar use his position to see that the accused receive legal consequences. "Sachin Tendulkar ji, you have chosen to remain silent about the sexual assault of a female wrestler. Your voice carries immense weight, and you have the power to assist and ensure justice for her," it added.



The call for justice comes as well-known Indian wrestlers have demanded the arrest of Brij Bhushan Singh, who is accused of sexually harassing female athletes. They also urged the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to take immediate action to ensure the security and welfare of female wrestlers.



Singh, on the other hand, has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct. The athletes have also promised to immerse their hard-earned medals, including those obtained at prestigious competitions like the Olympics, Asian Games, and Commonwealth Games, in the holy waters of Ganga in Haridwar if no action is taken against Singh.

"If a single allegation against me is proven, I will hang myself. If you (wrestlers) have any evidence, present it to the Court, and I am ready to accept any punishment," he said.