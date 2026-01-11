Cold wave, fog, smog: What these winter weather terms really mean

North India is experiencing bone-chilling winter conditions, with temperatures dropping below 5 degrees Celsius in several areas. On Sunday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 4.2 degrees Celsius, below the seasonal average, while the Kashmir Valley continues to reel under sub-zero conditions.

During this period, terms such as cold wave, frost, fog, smog and low visibility frequently feature in weather bulletins. Here is what these commonly used winter terms mean.

Cold wave and severe cold wave

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) defines a cold wave as a situation where the minimum temperature falls below 10 degrees Celsius in the plains or below 0 degrees Celsius in hilly regions. A severe cold wave occurs when temperatures drop further or when the departure from normal exceeds minus 6.4 degrees Celsius.

Cold waves are common in winter due to the presence of high-pressure systems, the movement of cold air masses, and snowfall over the north-west Himalayas. IMD warning system Green: Temperatures near normal Yellow: Cold wave in isolated places for two days Orange: Severe cold wave for more than two days or prolonged cold wave Red: Severe cold wave for more than two days or cold wave persisting over six days Wind chill factor (feels-like temperature) According to the IMD, wind chill reflects the temperature felt by the human body, factoring in wind speed and humidity. Strong winds increase heat loss from the body, making conditions feel colder than the actual air temperature. This effect is especially noticeable during windy winter days.

Frost and ground frost Frost forms when moisture in the air freezes on surfaces. Ground frost occurs when the ground surface cools below 0 degrees Celsius even if the air temperature is slightly higher. In extreme cold, frostbite can occur, affecting exposed body parts such as fingers, toes, nose, ears and cheeks. Fog The IMD defines fog as tiny water droplets suspended in the air that reduce visibility to less than one kilometre. Moderate fog: Visibility between 500 and 200 metres Dense fog: Visibility between 50 and 200 metres Very dense fog: Visibility below 50 metres