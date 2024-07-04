With four more bridge collapses in a day, Bihar tally touches 10 in 2 weeks

Amidst relentless rain on Wednesday, four bridges collapsed within 24 hours in Bihar, marking the tenth such event in the state over the past 15 days, according to various media outlets. No casualties or injuries were reported in these latest incidents.

The bridges that gave way were in Damdaspurpur, Patera, Dhamai villages and Sikandarpur. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The first collapse occurred in Deoria, Patera village, within Maharajganj subdivision. This bridge, built in 1998 over a Gandak river stream, was funded with Rs 6 lakh from the Members of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) scheme. It had not seen any repairs since its construction almost 36-40 years ago and succumbed to the heavy downpour over the past day. This bridge was crucial for the local villagers’ transportation needs.

Another bridge connecting Nautan and Sikandarpur in Tewta panchayat also collapsed. Constructed in 2004 with Rs 10 lakh from the MPLAD fund, it too fell victim to the adverse weather.

In Dhamai village, a recently repaired bridge over the Gandak river succumbed to the strong water flow.

Additionally, part of a 150-year-old bridge in Saran’s Damdaspurpur also collapsed.

These collapses have disrupted road links to various villages along the Gandak and Dhamai rivers, cutting them off from the district headquarters.

What action is the Bihar govt taking?

In response, the Nitish Kumar administration has ordered an investigation and called for action against those found responsible. The Bihar Water Resources Department (WRD) has instructed chief engineers to monitor the water levels of rivers in North Bihar, which have been receiving increased discharge due to continuous rains in Nepal.

Opposition’s attack on Nitish Kumar over bridge collapses

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav criticised the state and central governments, demanding accountability for the bridge collapses. He questioned the government’s handling of the situation, suggesting that corruption and mismanagement were being overlooked.

“The NDA should clarify who is responsible for these incidents,” Yadav said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“It seems that under BJP’s governance, issues like corruption and crime are being ignored,” he added.

Plea in SC for structural audit of all bridges in Bihar

A Public Interest Litigation was submitted to the Supreme Court on Thursday, requesting that the Bihar government conduct a thorough structural audit and establish a high-level expert committee to assess the condition of potentially weak bridges that may require demolition or reinforcement.

This petition follows reports of nine bridge collapses, including some under construction, over the past 15 days. The petition highlights serious concerns about the safety and reliability of bridge infrastructure in Bihar, a state highly susceptible to flooding.

The PIL calls for both an audit and the creation of a high-level expert committee. This committee would be tasked with conducting detailed examinations and ongoing monitoring of all bridges to ensure public safety.

Additionally, the petitioner has requested real-time monitoring of the bridges using the methodology developed by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India, as outlined in their policy dated March 4, 2024, for the Preservation of National Highways and Centrally Sponsored Schemes.

Why are bridge collapses becoming common in Bihar?

Chaitanya Prasad, additional chief secretary of the WRD, indicated that the age and substandard construction of the bridges in Siwan and Saran were significant factors in their collapse. He pointed out that many structures did not meet necessary construction standards and had shallow foundations, making them vulnerable during floods.

Experts and retired engineers attributed the frequent collapses to the use of inferior materials, non-compliance with design specifications, poor quality control, and lack of proper supervision.

Meanwhile, some government officials have pointed to the heavy inflow of water from Nepal as a primary cause.

District magistrate Aman Samir noted that one of the bridges in the Janta Bazar area was 100 years old, and another in Lahladpur was built 25 years ago. He mentioned that a high-level investigation is underway. Residents suggested that the heavy rains of recent days contributed to the bridge failures.

In Bihar, the construction and maintenance of bridges fall under various departments, including the Rural Works Department, Rural Development Department, Road Construction Department, and the Bihar Rajya Pul Nirman Nigam, depending on whether the projects are under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna, Mukhya Mantri Sampark Yojna, or central government-funded highway projects.

Major bridge collapse in Bihar

Earlier this year, on March 24, the country’s longest under-construction bridge, spanning 10 km over the Kosi river, collapsed, resulting in one death and nine injuries. This bridge, part of the Bharatmala project and valued at Rs 1,700 crore, had its foundation laid by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in 2014.