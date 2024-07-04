LIVE news: T20 WC winning Indian cricket team reaches ITC Maurya, to meet PM Modi next

The ICC T20 World Cup-winning Indian team touched down in Delhi on Thursday to a warm welcome from the fans awaiting the sight of their favourite heroes and sight of the silverware. The squad members, support staff, their families and media were stuck in Barbados, which was hit by Hurricane Beryl, at that stage a category four hurricane that passed through Barbados, with Grantley Adams International Airport in Bridgetown shut for three days.

The flight was organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah and departed on July 2 before arriving in Delhi at around 6:00 AM on Thursday morning. Board officials and members of the media contingent from the tournament were also on the flight.

The moment Indian players landed at their airports, they were welcomed amid loud cheers by fans, who shouted 'India India' at the top of their lungs while some also shouted the names of their favourite players on seeing them. Men in Blue also acknowledged their fans' support, waving at them after sitting inside the team bus which is going to ITC Maurya hotel, where the team will stay.

India ended a 13-year ICC trophy drought with victory in the final, defeating South Africa by seven runs on Saturday. Virat Kohli's 76 helped India reach 176/7 while Hardik Pandya (3/20) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/18) helped India restrict Proteas to 169/8 despite Heinrich Klaasen's 52 in just 27 balls. Bumrah, who got 15 scalps throughout the tournament at a stunning economy rate of 4.17, got the 'Player of the Tournament' honours.

From the hotel, Team India reached the ITC Maurya hotel, where they would stay before their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Notably, Virat, Rohit, Hardik and head coach Rahul Dravid were spotted at the hotel.