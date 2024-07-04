Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

LIVE news: T20 WC winning Indian cricket team reaches ITC Maurya, to meet PM Modi next

BS Web Team New Delhi
Rohit sharma, rohit
New Delhi: Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma upon his arrival at New Delhi airport, Thursday, July 4, 2024. Indian cricket team on Thursday returned home after winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados. (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2024 | 9:53 AM IST
The ICC T20 World Cup-winning Indian team touched down in Delhi on Thursday to a warm welcome from the fans awaiting the sight of their favourite heroes and sight of the silverware. The squad members, support staff, their families and media were stuck in Barbados, which was hit by Hurricane Beryl, at that stage a category four hurricane that passed through Barbados, with Grantley Adams International Airport in Bridgetown shut for three days.
The flight was organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah and departed on July 2 before arriving in Delhi at around 6:00 AM on Thursday morning. Board officials and members of the media contingent from the tournament were also on the flight.
The moment Indian players landed at their airports, they were welcomed amid loud cheers by fans, who shouted 'India India' at the top of their lungs while some also shouted the names of their favourite players on seeing them. Men in Blue also acknowledged their fans' support, waving at them after sitting inside the team bus which is going to ITC Maurya hotel, where the team will stay.
India ended a 13-year ICC trophy drought with victory in the final, defeating South Africa by seven runs on Saturday. Virat Kohli's 76 helped India reach 176/7 while Hardik Pandya (3/20) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/18) helped India restrict Proteas to 169/8 despite Heinrich Klaasen's 52 in just 27 balls. Bumrah, who got 15 scalps throughout the tournament at a stunning economy rate of 4.17, got the 'Player of the Tournament' honours.
From the hotel, Team India reached the ITC Maurya hotel, where they would stay before their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Notably, Virat, Rohit, Hardik and head coach Rahul Dravid were spotted at the hotel.

Key Events

9:52 AM

News update: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar holds talks with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Astana

9:44 AM

Fire at multi-storey house in southeast Delhi, woman rescued

A fire broke out at a multi-storey building in the East of Kailash area here on Thursday morning, fire department officials said. A call about the blaze on the third and fourth floor of the building was received at 5.50 am and eight fire tenders were pressed into service, according to Delhi Fire Service officials. A woman was rescued and efforts are on to douse the flames, an official said.

9:38 AM

Team India LIVE updates: PM Modi to host India's T20 World Cup team

The Men in Blue will head straight to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi. This meeting will be followed by a chartered flight to Mumbai where a grand celebration awaits. Read here for more details. 

9:25 AM

Mumbai police urge people to use public transport to avoid traffic congestion

Team India will take part in an open bus road show followed by a felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium in South Mumbai.
 
DCP Zone 1 Pravin Munde said, "Indian cricket team is reaching Mumbai tomorrow after winning the T20 World Cup. A victory procession in an open bus is being held from 5-7 pm on Marine Drive between Nariman Point and Wankhede Stadium. If you want to attend the procession, kindly reach before 4:30 pm and assemble on the promenade side and not on the road."

9:05 AM

Tight security for road show of T20 World Cup-winning Indian team in Mumbai

Police have made elaborate security arrangements for the road show of the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team in Mumbai on Thursday evening, an official said on Wednesday. The victorious team will take part in an open bus road show followed by a felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium in South Mumbai after arriving from New Delhi. The departure of the Indian squad was delayed due to Hurricane Beryl.

8:40 AM

Men in Blue return home after T20 WC win; fans brave rains to welcome them

The T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team returned to the country here on Thursday aboard a specially-arranged charter flight with scores of fans lining up outside the airport to welcome the players despite a steady drizzle and heavy security deployment.
First Published: Jul 04 2024 | 8:52 AM IST

Explore News