Woman's body found inside a water tank at Greater Noida University

A woman's body was found in a water tank on the campus of Greater Noida's Gautam Buddha University in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. Police suspect that the victim's husband and her mother-in-law have been absconding since Monday morning.

Police recovered the body on Sunday and top police officials reached the spot upon receiving the information.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

A preliminary investigation revealed that the woman's husband worked near JIMS Hospital and they had been living in the staff quarters for a long time with his wife and mother.

Neighbours revealed that the couple used to engage in frequent fights. On Sunday night, both husband and wife were involved in another dispute and the man was likely intoxicated. Police suspect that the fight ended in the woman's murder.

The police suspect that he killed his wife after the dispute and then fled with his mother. A search is still going on to locate them. Police registered a case filed by the woman's family.

Shivhari Meena, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) told India Today TV that police were informed of the body recovered from the water tank on Monday, from the roof of the staff quarters.

He also added that the police had spoken to their neighbours and formed a team to locate and arrest the man and his mother. All the angles are being probed, he added.

The investigation revealed that the woman's husband worked nearby at the JIMS Hospital.

A police spokesperson said that the PRV control room learned about the incident on Tuesday.

A spokesperson told PTI that officials of the Ecotech-I police station reached the spot and found the body of a woman, whose husband is a class-four employee.

Police formed teams to hunt down the absconding accused persons.