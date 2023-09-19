Sportspersons, artists visit new Parliament building, hail PM on quota Bill

Several women sportspersons and artistes from the fields of cinema, fashion, dance and music visited the new Parliament building Tuesday and hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government's move to introduce the women's reservation bill.

The bill that seeks to provide 33 per cent reservation for women in Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies was introduced in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Some women achievers were also among the special invitees on the occasion of the introduction of the 'Narishakti Vandan Adhiniyam', as the bill is officially called.

Prominent among them included actors Kangana Ranaut and Esha Gupta, fashion designer Rina Dhaka, singer-dancer Sapna Chaudhary, Padma Shree awardee dancers Nalini and Kamlini and vocalist Padma Shree Sumitra Guha.

Ranaut termed the day historic for the nation and for the women of the country and thanked PM Modi for opening up new avenues for women. "The BJP could have brought any other bill today, but they chose women empowerment. This shows their thinking. I think the country is in able hands," she said.

"The government could have discussed any other issue or passed any other bill in Parliament, but they chose to prioritise women's empowerment. I believe this is a very big statement," the actor said, hailing the leadership of prime minister Modi.

"We also see women in more active roles like army and the air force. In fact, in my upcoming film, Tejas, I am playing an air force pilot. So I think this is a new age that we are getting into," she said.

Esha Gupta said, "It is a very progressive thought. This reservation bill will give equal powers to women and it is a big step for our country. PM Modi promised it and delivered it."



"The bill being tabled on the first day of the new Parliament highlights the commitment to progress. It's crucial to listen to the voices of women. This bill will empower women, and PM Modi has been advocating various initiatives for women, including 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'," she said.

Fashion designer Rina Dhaka said, "It is a big victory for the women of the country. There was very marginal representation of women although they formed an equal part of our country and society."



She thanked Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Thakur for inviting women achievers to Parliament to witness the introduction of the Bill.

Thakur later termed the introduction of the bill a revolutionary step. "Prime Minister Modi has brought this bill and we will ensure it is passed in Parliament. This is the extension of various steps taken by the Government towards women empowerment during the Amrit Kaal".

Wrestler Geetika Jakhar said it is an occasion to feel happy about. "We have witnessed the occasion when this bill was introduced."



Actor Sulakhyana Barua said she feels proud to be an Indian. "Women will get strength through this bill," she said, adding there is diversity in the country.

Arjuna Award winner Neha Rathi said it is a matter of happiness and "now more women will come into politics and women will occupy all positions".

Alka Tomar, also an Arjuna Awardee, said this bill brings a big opportunity for women.

Other prominent personalities who visited the new Parliament building included Sandhya Pasricha, writer and Bharatanatyam performer Nandini Ramani, Amber Zaidi, Kuchipudi dancer Vinashreedidi Rao and Padmashri Ranjana Gauhar, an Odissi dancer and Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee.