Women pre-book window seats, men prefer aisle in domestic flights: MMT

Indians are embarking on travels at unprecedented levels, witnessing a 25 per cent increase in the number of individuals taking more than three trips annually compared to pre-Covid-19 2019 figures, according to a press release from travel platform MakeMyTrip.

The company's "India Travel Trends Report" highlighted that women tend to pre-book window seats, while men favour aisle seats. The report also finds that the tomato cucumber cheese lettuce sandwich is the most ordered in-flight meal on domestic flights.

The report revealed that 50 per cent of all domestic flyers choose flights between 9 am and 6 pm, irrespective of the destination or origin. A significant portion of travel bookings in India are made spontaneously, with 46 per cent of domestic flights booked less than a week before the travel date. In contrast, about half of all international bookings are made at least two weeks in advance.

One-third of international bookings are made over a month prior to the scheduled travel date, indicating a flexible approach to international travel planning among Indian travellers.

Family travel bookings surged by 64 per cent in 2023 compared to 2022, followed by solo traveller booking growth at 23 per cent for the same period, the report showed.

Tier-II and Tier-III cities are embracing spiritual journeys, with searches for destinations with or around religious spots growing by 97 per cent in the last two years. Searches for Ayodhya increased by 585 per cent, Ujjain by 359 per cent, and Badrinath by 343 per cent in 2023 compared to 2022.

Searches for Jim Corbett increased by 131 per cent in 2023 compared to 2022. Thirty per cent of all international travel searches from India are for Dubai, Bangkok, and Singapore, while London, Toronto, and New York are the most searched long-haul destinations.



Accommodation preferences for travel Regarding accommodation preferences, the report stated that 56 per cent of domestic leisure hotel bookings on the platform are made less than a week before the day of travel, and 33 per cent of international hotel bookings are made at least 30 days before the travel date.

For hostels and apartments, the preference is for those costing less than Rs 2,500 per night, but for villas, it is higher. Nearly 20 per cent of family travellers searched for properties with tariffs over Rs 10,000 per night.



UPI: The most favoured payment method

On payment preferences, MakeMyTrip said that the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is the most preferred payment method for booking travel, accounting for close to 40 per cent of all transaction types, followed by the use of credit cards.

Credit cards are the most used payment mode for high-value transactions such as booking international hotels and flights. This preference can be attributed to the benefits associated with credit card payments.

Rishikesh and Amritsar are the most searched destinations by residents of Delhi, the report noted. Travellers prefer flights between 12 pm and 6 pm. Almost half of all domestic travellers book a room with breakfast and a major meal.

In Hyderabad, travellers prefer flights between 6 am and 3 pm, and most actively pre-select seats for domestic flights.

Rajesh Magow, co-founder and group chief executive officer of MakeMyTrip, commented, "Understanding the evolving travel behaviours of Indian travellers is essential to help shape the future of tourism, both domestically and globally. MakeMyTrip’s India Travel Trends Report highlights some of the latest essential trends. As India emerges as a formidable force in the tourism sector, these insights can help bridge the demand and supply gaps in the travel and hospitality space. This means crafting policies, identifying destinations, and creating experiences that resonate with the traveller’s unique travel preferences and aspirations. Recognising and catering to each traveller’s diverse behaviour will not only enhance travel experiences but also contribute significantly to the growth and development of the tourism industry."