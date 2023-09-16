Working for prosperity of artists: PM ahead of 'Vishwakarma' scheme launch

A day ahead of the launch of the "PM Vishwakarma" scheme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the Central government has been continuously striving for the prosperity of skilled brothers and sisters, who play a very important role in social life.

Taking to social media platform, X, the Prime Minister said, "We have been continuously striving for the prosperity of our skilled brothers and sisters who play a very important role in social life. In this series, tomorrow on the auspicious occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti, we will get the privilege of launching 'PM Vishwakarma'. This scheme will not only enhance the skills of the artisans and craftsmen across the country but will also give new recognition to the things made by our family members across the world."

In commemoration of 'Vishwakarma Jayanti', Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a 'PM Vishwakarma' scheme on Sunday for the benefit of traditional artisans.

The event will take place at the India International Convention and Expo Centre in Dwarka.

The "PM Vishwakarma" scheme reflects the steadfast commitment of PM Modi to support and uplift individuals engaged in traditional crafts, it said.

His vision extends beyond providing financial assistance; it aims to preserve age-old traditions, culture, and the rich heritage embodied in local products, art, and crafts, the release said.

"PM Vishwakarma" will receive full funding from the Union Government, with an impressive allocation of Rs 13,000 crore.

The scheme will register 'Vishwakarmas', who create using their hands and tools, at no cost through Common Services Centres, utilising the biometric-based 'PM Vishwakarma' portal. These artisans and craftspeople will receive recognition in the form of a PM Vishwakarma certificate and ID card, read the press release.

The PM Vishwakarma scheme will offer skill enhancement through both basic and advanced training, a toolkit incentive of Rs 15,000, collateral-free credit support up to Rs 1 lakh (first tranche) and Rs 2 lakh (second tranche) at a concessional interest rate of 5 per cent, incentives for digital transactions, and marketing support, read the press release.

At its core, "PM Vishwakarma" seeks to bolster and nurture the 'Guru-Shishya parampara' (mentor-disciple tradition) and the family-based practice of traditional skills among 'Vishwakarmas', who create using their hands and tools.

The primary objective is to enhance the quality and reach of products and services crafted by artisans and craftspeople, ensuring their integration into both domestic and global value chains, read the release.

This comprehensive scheme will benefit artisans and craftspeople in rural and urban areas across India.

It encompasses eighteen traditional crafts, including Carpenter, Boat Maker, Armourer, Blacksmith, Hammer and Tool Kit Maker, Locksmith, Goldsmith, Potter, Sculptor, Stone Breaker, Cobbler (Shoesmith/Footwear Artisan), Mason (Rajmistri), Basket/Mat/Broom Maker/Coir Weaver, Doll & Toy Maker (Traditional), Barber, Garland Maker, Washerman, Tailor, and Fishing Net Maker, read the release.

"PM Vishwakarma" represents a significant stride toward preserving India's cultural heritage, empowering skilled artisans, and promoting the rich tradition of craftsmanship that has endured for generations.

This initiative embodies the government's commitment to supporting traditional crafts and ensuring that they thrive in the modern era.