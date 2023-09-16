RS Chair Dhankhar to hoist national flag at new Parliament building Sunday

The Vice President of India and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankar will unfurl the national flag at the new Parliament building on September 17, a day before the forthcoming Session of Parliament, 2023.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will also attend the occasion. The event coincides with both the auspicious occasion of Vishwakarma Puja and the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Harivansh, Ministers of State of Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghawal and V. Muraleedharan with Leaders of Political Parties in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha and other dignitaries will be present on the occasion.

The government convened an all-party meeting on September 17 for the smooth function of the two Houses in the Special session of Parliament.

The Special Session will see a discussion on Parliament's 75-year journey, starting from the Samvidhan Sabha that first met on December 9, 1946.

A discussion on 'Parliamentary Journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha - Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings' will be held in Parliament on the first day of the five-sitting long special session, a parliamentary bulletin said on Wednesday.

Parliament is likely to start functioning from the new building during the session.