Artists given platform to progress under ODOP, VSSY programs: UP CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that both the 'Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana' and 'One District One Product program' are giving a platform to traditional craftsmen and artists to progress forward and that banks play a crucial role in it.

While addressing the Tool Kit and Mega Loan distribution ceremony for the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector under 'Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana CM Yogi said, "Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana and One District One Product program, both are giving a platform for our traditional craftsmen and artists to progress forward. For this biggest role is played by banks."

The One District One Product (ODOP) program, an initiative under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, aims at manifesting the vision of the Prime Minister to make the country and its people self-reliant by fostering balanced regional development across all districts of the country.

The Vishwakarma Yojana' is a scheme that benefits individuals skilled in traditional craftsmanship.

CM Yogi on Saturday launched a new WhatsApp channel named 'Chief Minister Office, Uttar Pradesh' to enable people of the state to directly communicate with the CM Office.

People can easily share their thoughts and concerns with the CM's office through this channel.

The official 'X' handle of the Chief Minister's Office said, "For Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh's 25 crore citizens of the state are 'one family'. Under the able leadership of the Chief Minister, the Uttar Pradesh government is working with full commitment for the well-being and prosperity of every member of the 'family'."

For easy communication with every member of the 'Uttar Pradesh family' of the Chief Minister, who considers communication as the soul of democracy, the state government has started an official WhatsApp channel named 'Chief Minister Office, Uttar Pradesh', using the powerful and simple medium of communication, WhatsApp," it added.

It was also mentioned that this new and impactful platform of communication will ensure the swift transmission of information related to public welfare and government initiatives.

The special thing about this channel is that anyone can join it. To receive direct and quick updates from the Chief Minister's Office, one can join this WhatsApp channel.

CM Yogi Adityanath is the first Chief Minister to take this unique initiative of using WhatsApp channels to communicate with the common citizens.