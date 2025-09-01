SCO Summit 2025 LIVE updates: Xi hails SCO's role; PM Modi's address awaited

The summit of the Heads of State of the ten-member Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) commenced on Monday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi joining other leaders for a day-long session aimed at charting the bloc’s future course.

Chinese President Xi Jinping extended a formal welcome to the dignitaries. The 25th summit had been ceremonially launched on Sunday evening with a grand banquet hosted by Xi, attended by Prime Minister Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and several other leaders.

This year’s gathering is being described as the largest in the SCO’s history, as China, which currently holds the presidency, has invited 20 foreign leaders and 10 heads of international organisations. Among them is UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who will participate in the SCO Plus summit.

On Monday, the leaders are expected to present their vision for the organisation’s future. Prime Minister Modi’s address is being closely followed, given its significance against the backdrop of US President Donald Trump’s tariff standoff and Modi’s meeting with Xi on Sunday, widely anticipated to outline a new roadmap for bilateral relations.

In his banquet speech, Xi emphasised that the SCO carries an expanded responsibility in safeguarding regional peace and stability, while also advancing development in member states amid rising global uncertainties and rapid changes.