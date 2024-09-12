Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

'You will face same fate as RG Kar medic': Patient's son warns Kolkata doc

"Patient's son, his friends have been abusing hospital staff. They even threatened a doctor inside ICU last night that her condition would be like that of RG Kar hospital doctor," an official said

An on-duty junior doctor of the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was raped and murdered inside the facility on August 9. | File Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 11:40 PM IST
The son of a patient admitted to a private medical establishment in Kolkata allegedly threatened a doctor there that she would end up with the same fate as the medic of the RG Kar hospital, police said on Thursday.

The police started an investigation following a complaint was lodged in this regard.

An on-duty junior doctor of the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was raped and murdered inside the facility on August 9.

A 58-year-old female patient was admitted to the private hospital on Monday with complaints of shortness of breath and altered mental status, a term used to describe various disorders of mental functioning.

"The patient's son and his friends have been abusing the hospital staff. They even threatened a doctor inside the ICU last night that her condition would be like that of the RG Kar hospital doctor," an official of the private facility said.

The hospital is exercising restraint considering the critical condition of the patient, he said.


First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 11:40 PM IST

