Youth registered for apprentice scheme can join depts by July 15: Goa CM

Addressing a virtual event on Saturday, the chief minister said the central government has been focusing on skilling, reskilling and upskilling youth

Press Trust of India Panaji
Five thousand youngsters who register on the NAPS portal will directly join various departments of the state government as apprentices by July 15, he said.

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2023 | 3:07 PM IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said that 5,000 youth who register for the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) will be able to join the state government departments directly by July 15.

Addressing a virtual event on Saturday, the chief minister said the central government has been focusing on skilling, reskilling and upskilling youth.

Five thousand youngsters who register on the NAPS portal will directly join various departments of the state government as apprentices by July 15, he said.

As of now, only 1,200 applicants have registered on the portal, Sawant said, appealing to youngsters to take advantage of the opportunity.

There are openings for jobs in data entry, accounting and for drivers, cleaners among other sections, he said.

The chief minister further said that panchayat members and municipal councillors should take over the work of registering youth for NAPS.

First Published: Jul 02 2023 | 3:07 PM IST

