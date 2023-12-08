Home / India News / ZPM leader Lalduhoma sworn as CM of Mizoram; replaces MNF's Zoramthanga

ZPM leader Lalduhoma sworn as CM of Mizoram; replaces MNF's Zoramthanga

The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Raj Bhavan where Mizo National Front leader and outgoing chief minister Zoramthanga was present

Zoram Nationalist Party's Lalduhoma
Press Trust of India Aizawl

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 11:53 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) leader Lalduhoma was sworn in as the chief minister of Mizoram on Friday.

Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati administered the oath of office and secrecy to Lalduhoma. Eleven other ZPM leaders will also take oath as ministers.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Raj Bhavan where Mizo National Front leader and outgoing chief minister Zoramthanga was present.

All MNF MLAs, including its legislature party leader Lalchhandama Ralte, attended the event. Former chief minister Lal Thanhawla was also present there.

On Tuesday, the ZPM Legislature Party elected Lalduhoma as its leader and K Sapdanga as the deputy leader.

With a 40-member assembly, Mizoram can have 12 ministers, including the chief minister.

The ZPM, which was registered as a political party only in 2019, emerged victorious in the assembly elections bagging 27 seats, increasing its tally from 8 in the 2018 polls.

Also Read

MNF does not subscribe to NDA government's policies: Mizoram CM Zoramthanga

Mizoram polls 2023: Ex-IPS officer Lalduhoma leads the charge against MNF

Zo United leaders thank Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga for support

Behind ZPM's historic victory in Mizoram: Who is former IPS Lalduhoma?

Mizoram govt incurs Rs 4.88 cr wasteful expenditure due to negligence: CAG

BJP likely to appoint central observers in 3 states to pick chief ministers

LS adjourned till 12 noon amid uproar over listing of report on Moitra

Painkiller Meftal can have adverse reactions; govt issues drug safety alert

Speed limit on Yamuna E-way to be reduced to 75 kmph next week; here's why

Cyclone Michaung: Congress MP demands Rs 5,100 cr aid for Tamil Nadu

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Mizoram Assembly electionsMizoramZoramthangaZoram People's MovementMizo National Front

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 11:53 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 years

Vedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integration

AI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11

India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four months

India will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal

Next Story