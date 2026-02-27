Revitalise and re-style: Fashion picks for truly fashionable escapes

S hantanu & Nikhil

For the modern jetsetter, travel fashion is less about destination dressing and more about carrying a point of view across climates. Each expression of Maison Shantanu & Nikhil, S&N by Shantnu Nikhil, and Shantnu Nikhil Cricket Club addresses a distinct rhythm of life.

(1) Statement jackets: A jacket is often the most visible part of a traveller's wardrobe. S&N by Shantnu Nikhil jackets function as modern armour: Structured, yet relaxed; sharp, yet wearable. Whether it's a military-inspired look or a sharply cut statement layer, these jackets anchor a look perfect for European city hopping, gallery visits, or evening transitions without a full outfit change.

(3) Cashmere & merino layers: Within S&N by Shantnu Nikhil, cashmere and merino are designed as core winter layers. Fine-gauge knits are cut to sit neatly under tailoring. Crest-led detailing and restrained surface textures add character without excess. Built for sartorial layering, these transition easily from cold climates to city life.

(4) Navy slim-fit stripped kurta

Cropped bandhgalas: Rooted in the Maison's couture codes, the cropped bandhgala has evolved into a global travel essential. It carries ceremonial discipline, yet is cut for ease and adaptability — layered in cooler climates, worn standalone in temperate destinations. It is heritage refined for motion, a piece that belongs as much in an international evening party as it does at a city dinner.

Couture gowns & dresses Red carpet couture driven by presence. Elongated gowns move with strength and sensuality, corseted forms hold the body with confidence, and short couture dresses are cut sharp, unapologetic, and assured. The femininity is deliberate — bold rather than delicate, commanding rather than ornamental. Whether it’s New York or a night in Mumbai, these carry the look of one in control.

AMPM by Ankur and Priyanka Modi

“For me, travel is about slowing down enough to truly experience a place,” says Priyanka Modi, creative director and co-founder of AMPM, where the design language centres on ease, with the outfits created to move effortlessly through long days, shifting plans, and unfamiliar surroundings.

Fabrics are chosen for longevity, comfort, and durability, ensuring the pieces hold their shape over time, while versatility remains key across the Travel Edit — from capes that transition from beach settings to sundowners and co-ord sets suited to lounging and unhurried wandering, to layering pieces that adapt to changing environments. Jackets and long coats offer warmth without bulk; scarves bring together function and styling; and spacious travel bags are designed to make long days easier rather than heavier.

(5) Shazia bag: A spacious faux leather travel bag designed with long travel days in mind. Built to accommodate essentials — from passport and phone to shawls, receipts, and daily extras — it reflects the layered nature of journeys. : A spacious faux leather travel bag designed with long travel days in mind. Built to accommodate essentials — from passport and phone to shawls, receipts, and daily extras — it reflects the layered nature of journeys.

Ayesha dress: Designed for travel days when comfort is non-negotiable, the Ayesha dress takes the form of a kaftan-style silhouette crafted in pure crêpe. Light and airy, it is finished with a green botanical print that lends a sense of ease to flexible itineraries — suited to wandering, lounging, or lingering moments that extend beyond schedule. : Designed for travel days when comfort is non-negotiable, the Ayesha dress takes the form of a kaftan-style silhouette crafted in pure crêpe. Light and airy, it is finished with a green botanical print that lends a sense of ease to flexible itineraries — suited to wandering, lounging, or lingering moments that extend beyond schedule.

Maynah cape: Conceived for travel that resists rigid planning, the satin organza cape in black is scattered with ivory bird motifs and layered over breathable viscose separates. The result is a set that travels easily and wears comfortably, remaining light enough for long days while carrying an elegance suited to evenings that unfold gradually.

Shivan & Narresh

Winter on the slopes

(7) Created for the perfect skiscape, these balance high performance with refined design, featuring quilted textures in the house’s signature prints that capture the spirit of the glamorous Alpine retreats.

(8) Imagined for winter soirées, Après-Ski-wear is defined by hand-knitted structures artfully created with the brand’s signature motifs, bringing together warmth, craftsmanship, and modern winter elegance.

(9) Summer soirées: For sunlit escapes and languid days by the water, these ready-to-wear separates are crafted in luminous hues and serene prints, exemplifying the art of effortless

(10) Resort rejuvenation: Keeping ingenuity at its core, the resort-wear embodies relaxed sophistication. It makes a statement for both beachside days and evening parties. getaway dressing.: Keeping ingenuity at its core, the resort-wear embodies relaxed sophistication. It makes a statement for both beachside days and evening parties.

Chic & beach ready: Created for idyllic tropical escapes, the designers’ swimwear exudes bold sensuality under the sun. : Created for idyllic tropical escapes, the designers’ swimwear exudes bold sensuality under the sun.

Modern celebrations: Under the glow of festive lights, modern elegance takes centre stage. Contemporary cuts in handcrafted skeinwork and signature prints define the festive collection. From intimate gatherings to exotic dos, these pieces radiate sophistication.

Contemporary couture: Designed for the modern muse who seeks to celebrate in both spirit and style through expressive embellishments and unapologetic looks. PAUL & SHARK

An expression of Paul & Shark’s refined approach to performance dressing, this blouson is crafted from Loro Piana’s Green Storm System fabric. Combining weather-resistant functionality with precise construction, it delivers quiet luxury through clean lines and considered detailing.

Zegna Zegna’s SECONDSKIN sneakers are crafted from exceptionally soft leather designed to mould naturally to the foot. Finished with the house’s signature elastic triple stitch, these bring together heritage craftsmanship and contemporary comfort, making them an easy companion for journeys that prioritise both style and ease.

Boss Designed for life on the move, this Boss menswear jacket is crafted in a super-stretch, water-repellent fabric, offering ease of movement while maintaining a sharp, modern profile. A subtle micro pattern adds texture without excess, while the slim-fit cuts, flat-knit cuffs and unlined crafting ensure lightweight comfort suited to travel.

Maje

Kate Spade The Duo bag emerges as a travel essential for all seasons, and is designed to adapt to changing needs throughout the day. Transforming seamlessly from crossbody to shoulder bag, belt bag or clutch, its multi-functional design balances practicality with a clean, modern aesthetic.

Coach Coach’s Brooklyn bag embraces minimalist design with a focus on softness and ease. The generously sized hobo outline features a spacious interior, a comfortable wide shoulder strap and a magnetic snap closure, making it a practical yet refined companion for everyday movement.

Brooks Brothers The Brooks Brothers Diamond Quilted Blazer reinterprets classic American tailoring for modern-day travel. Lightweight yet practical, it blends timeless design with weather-ready functionality, offering a polished outerwear option.

Giorgio Armani The Giorgio Armani India-exclusive Bundi is a contemporary interpretation of a classic Indian attire. Tailored with precision in premium fabrics, it reflects the house’s understated elegance – suitable for both formal occasions and ceremonial dressing.

: Rendered in pineapple yellow with a delicate tea green print, the Arda jacket set presents a light, summer-ready ensemble. Crafted from khadi, it is a natural companion for warm-weather travel and sun-filled days.Maje’s iconic M bag appears in a mini iteration adorned with rhinestones, making it both chic and practical. Finished with side fringing and signature hardware, this adaptable piece features an adjustable and removable leather strap, allowing it to be worn by hand, on the shoulder or crossbody.