2.43 million farmers get Rs 21,912 crore input subsidy in Chhattisgarh

R Krishna Das Raipur

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 10:42 PM IST
The fresh input subsidy instalment of Rs 1,810 crore to 2.43 million farmers has taken the total disbursement amount under the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana to Rs 21,912 crore, a Chhattisgarh government spokesperson said.
The scheme enables farmers to obtain input subsidies to ensure they receive Rs 2,500 for every quintal of paddy procured by the state.
 
The government on Sunday disbursed Rs 2,055.6 crore to the beneficiaries of different Nyay (justice) schemes in a virtual event to mark the 79th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.
 
Addressing the event, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi said the Bhupesh Baghel government was realising the dreams of the late prime minister.
 
The state has disbursed Rs 168.63 crore to the beneficiaries of Rajiv Gandhi Bhumiheen Krishi Mazdoor Nyay Yojana (Rajiv Gandhi Landless Agricultural Labourer Justice Scheme), Rs 66.21 crore under the Rajiv Yuva Mitan Club, and Rs 9.65 crore under the Godhan Nyay Yojana. Women self-help groups, Gauthan committees, and villagers have received Rs 551.31 crore under the scheme.

Launched in 2020, the Godhan Nyay Yojana aims to promote organic farming, generate new employment opportunities in both rural and urban areas, promote cow rearing and cow protection, and provide financial benefits to cattle producers. Under the scheme, the Gauthans (livestock-sheds) have emerged as a centre of livelihood for villagers. The state set up rural industrial parks in the Gauthans to expedite the projects.
 
Addressing the event, Baghel said his government’s efforts to strengthen the rural economy had given the desired results.

“Chhattisgarh has been able to pull out over 4 million from poverty,” he said, referring to the NITI Aayog’s National Multidimensional Poverty Index report.
 
The rural area saw the fastest decline in poverty, Baghel said, claiming this to be his government’s “biggest achievement”.

First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 10:42 PM IST

