After 4 years, Di-Ammonia Phosphate prices likely to rise by 12-15%

Farm groups meet agri minister Chouhan ahead of BudgetFarmers and other groups today met Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in a pre-budget meeting, demanding better value addition in the agriculture sector, increasing facilities for exporters of agricultural produce, expanding agricultural research, control on the price and quality of agricultural inputs, preventing losses to farmers, etc. Sources said that the farmers also demanded that MSP should be fixed at C2+50 per cent formula and not the existing A2+FL formula. There was also the demand to re-organise farm loans, and a long-term agriculture policy and making premium zero for small farmers under the flagship Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY).
To read the full story, Subscribe Now at just Rs 249 a month
Already a subscriber? Log in
Subscribe To BS Premium
₹249
Renews automatically
₹1699₹1999
Opt for auto renewal and save Rs. 300 Renews automatically
₹1999
What you get on BS Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in