Agri, allied sector to grow 3.5-4% in FY25: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The country's agriculture and allied sector is expected to grow at 3.5-4 per cent in 2024-25, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Wednesday, marking a significant improvement from the 1.4 per cent rise recorded in FY24.

In a New Year message posted on social media platform X, Chouhan expressed confidence in India's development trajectory under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, highlighting various rural welfare initiatives implemented in the past six months.

"The New Year has brought good news that the growth rate of agriculture and allied sector is likely to be 3.5 to 4 per cent this year," Chouhan said.

The minister emphasised ongoing efforts to ensure fair prices for farmers' produce and pointed to several rural development programmes, including housing for the poor, village road connectivity, skill development, and the Lakhpati Didi campaign aimed at improving rural livelihoods.

He also highlighted the role of MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) in providing employment to rural labourers.

The projected growth represents a substantial increase from the previous fiscal year's agricultural growth rate of 1.4 per cent.