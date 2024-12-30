ICAR, governing body members in bitter war of words over key appointments

A contentious dispute has erupted between the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), India's premier agricultural research institution, and one of its governing body members, Dr Venugopal Badaravada.

Badaravada, a native of Eluru district in Andhra Pradesh, is a prominent advocate for the economics surrounding cattle and has long been involved in preserving and promoting Zebu cattle breeds. Appointed to the ICAR governing body in 2023 for a three-year term, he has also served as a central advisory member of the Rashtriya Gokul Mission.

Since his appointment, Badaravada has raised multiple issues concerning the livestock economy and ICAR's functioning. He has repeatedly addressed letters to the Prime Minister and other officials highlighting alleged misconduct within various institutions.

In September 2024, he wrote to President Droupadi Murmu, alleging that the Tirupati ‘laddos’ controversy was linked to malpractices by three officers of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) in collusion with the Ministry of Animal Husbandry.

Earlier, in August, Badaravada criticised the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) for its directive against using A1 and A2 labels on dairy products, claiming it jeopardised consumer choice and the future of indigenous cattle breeds. FSSAI later withdrew the directive.

In October, Badaravada wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, advocating for the appointment of agricultural scientists as attachés in Indian embassies across G20 nations to support India’s goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047. He also called for reforms in ICAR and agricultural education, citing frustration and a lack of confidence among young scientists and research scholars.

With the current Director General of ICAR set to retire in February 2025, Badaravada described the transition as a "golden chance" to reform the organisation.

In his latest allegations, Badaravada accused ICAR of malpractice in selecting the new director of the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), an ICAR affiliate. In a letter addressed to Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, he called for the immediate cessation of all high-level research appointments in ICAR, alleging collusion between senior Council officials and appointees and changes to selection criteria.

ICAR strongly refuted these claims, calling them "factually incorrect" and "misleading." In a statement issued by the Agriculture Ministry, ICAR clarified that no changes had been made to the essential qualifications for the IARI Director position. The criteria for the position remain the same as those used for appointing the previous director, A K Singh, in 2019.

Regarding the appointment of Cherukumalli Srinivasa Rao as IARI Director, ICAR explained that Rao, formerly the Director of the National Academy of Agricultural Research Management (NAARM) in Hyderabad, had been transferred following proper procedures. The organisation stated that Rao was formally relieved from his NAARM position before assuming the IARI role.

ICAR demanded a public apology from Badaravada for what it described as distorted facts intended to mislead for "vested interests."

In response, Badaravada criticised ICAR’s rebuttal, saying it failed to provide satisfactory answers to legitimate concerns. “Instead of addressing the root causes, the organisation appears focused on shielding individuals and defending indefensible acts. This is not good governance but atrocious and reprehensible,” he remarked.

He also presented a point-by-point explanation alleging that established rules were bypassed to appoint key research positions in ICAR, including IARI. He further claimed that some senior scientists within the Council secured their positions using forged documents.