Much-delayed winter rains can benefit standing rabi crops, say experts

Delhi and its adjoining northern and central parts of the country woke up to a cold and wet day on Friday as the whole region experienced a long-awaited wet spell in December this year.

The mild to moderate rains, which were accompanied by slow winds, pulled up the chill by a few notches, though it could come as a boon for the standing rabi crop, particularly wheat and mustard, that has been experiencing a long dry spell since October.

The rains, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), were fairly widespread and extended right up to north-west and central India. They are likely to continue tomorrow as well.

“So far, Delhi has received around 3 centimetres of rainfall, and our assessment is that the showers will continue even during the night and might subside from tomorrow noon onwards,” a senior meteorological department official said.

He said there have been reports of some hailstorms in west Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, and Hisar in Haryana, but they haven’t been very widespread.

“Considering the fact that most parts of north India were totally devoid of any rain since early October, and this is the season’s first winter rain, it should augur well for the standing rabi crop,” the official said.

The standing wheat crop, which in several regions has reached the growing stage, could specifically benefit from the recent spell of light rains and might even save farmers one irrigation cycle, experts said.

As per the latest sowing data, the area covered under wheat has matched the normal acreage of the last five years during the week ending December 20, which could mean a regular harvest, provided the weather remains benign over the next few months.

Data shows that till last week, wheat has been sown in around 31.22 million hectares of land, which is 2.46 per cent more than the area covered during the same period last year and almost at the same level as the last five years. In the last five years, wheat has usually been sown in around 31.23 million hectares of land.

Meanwhile, among other rabi crops, data shows that the acreage of mustard seed is less than last year but more than the normal acreage, while that of gram is more than last year but less than the five-year average acreage.