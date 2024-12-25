Cotton growers' body seeks Rs 500 cr for drip irrigation in rainfed areas

The Cotton Association of India (CAI), the premier association of stakeholders in the entire cotton value chain, has called for a Rs 500 crore package in the upcoming Union Budget to set up drip irrigation facilities in the fields of cotton farmers.

The association’s president, Atul Ganatra, in a statement at its annual general meeting (AGM), said that around 67 per cent of India’s cotton is produced in rain-fed areas.

In rain-fed areas, cotton is totally dependent on rainfall and does not get adequate water during critical flowering and fruiting stages, which account for more than 80 per cent of the cotton crop’s total water requirement.

He stated that because of this, cotton yield in rain-fed areas is substantially lower compared to irrigated belts, especially in Maharashtra, where about 95 per cent of the area is rain-fed, and in water-scarce regions of states like Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Gujarat.

“To address this, the association has suggested that the government provide budgetary support to farmers in rain-fed and water-scarce areas and encourage them to adopt drip irrigation technology,” Ganatra said.

He added that apart from substantially increasing cotton yield, drip irrigation would also save 40–60 per cent of the total water required for irrigation compared to flood irrigation.

“Since the cost of installing drip irrigation in India is very high, we have requested the government to provide budgetary support of at least Rs 500 crore to help farmers set up drip irrigation systems in their fields,” Ganatra said.

The association has also demanded the removal of the 5 per cent basic customs duty, 5 per cent agriculture infrastructure development cess, and 1 per cent social welfare charge levied on cotton imports into India since 2021–22 to enable cheaper imports.

Meanwhile, on the supply and demand scenario for cotton in India this year, Ganatra said that, as per the latest estimates, total cotton acreage during 2024–25 (October to September) is projected to be over 10 per cent lower at 11.36 million hectares compared to 12.68 million hectares last year.

This reduction in sowing area, coupled with excessive rainfall damage in major cotton-growing regions, is likely to result in lower cotton production during the ongoing crop year. As per the latest CAI estimates, cotton production in India this season is expected to be 7.7 per cent lower at 30.22 million bales (1 bale = 170 kg), down from 32.74 million bales last year.

He stated that, as a result, India is expected to import 2.5 million bales in 2024–25, compared to 1.52 million bales last year, while exports are projected to fall to 1.8 million bales from 2.83 million bales last year.

The CAI president said cotton prices this year, so far in the season, are around 2.54–3.5 per cent lower than last year, mirroring global prices, which are also 13–15 per cent lower.