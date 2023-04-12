Home / Industry / Agriculture / Agri credit societies may convert wholesale petrol pump into retail outlet

Govt on Wednesday said PACS having wholesale petrol and diesel dealership licence will be given a one-time option to covert their bulk consumer pumps into retail outlets

New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 11:34 PM IST
In a major step to strengthen cooperatives, the government on Wednesday said the Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) having wholesale petrol and diesel dealership licence will be given a one-time option to covert their bulk consumer pumps into retail outlets.

PACS will be given priority in allotment of new petrol/diesel dealerships to strengthen the cooperative movement in the country. PACS will also be able to get LPG distributorship.

These decision were taken in a meeting held by Cooperation Minister Amit Shah with Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri here, an official statement said.

Among other decisions, sugar cooperative mills will be given priority to sell ethanol under the ethanol blending programme, and even PACS will be allowed to operate retail outlets on their own.

"The petroleum ministry will also change the rules to make PACS eligible for LPG distributorship and PACS will be placed under Combined Category 2 (CC 2) category with freedom fighters and sports quota in allotment of new petrol/diesel dealerships," the statement added.

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 9:20 PM IST

