Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / Agriculture / Govt plans FMD-free zones in 8 states to enhance animal product exports

Govt plans FMD-free zones in 8 states to enhance animal product exports

The government "plans to establish FMD-free zones in eight states, where advanced vaccination efforts are underway"

animal, sanctuary, NGO, Prani, Goat
An action plan was developed focusing on coordination, communication, monitoring and surveillance.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2024 | 5:38 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The government plans to establish Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD)-free zones in eight states to boost exports of animal products, according to a senior government official.

Alka Upadhyaya, Secretary in the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, announced the initiative at the workshop that concluded on August 30 on the issue of animal infectious disease prioritisation, organised by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) in collaboration with the department.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"We've made significant progress in tackling four critical diseases: FMD, Peste des Petits Ruminants, Brucellosis, and Classical Swine Fever under the National Control Programme," Upadhyaya said.

The government "plans to establish FMD-free zones in eight states, where advanced vaccination efforts are underway", she said.

This strategic move is expected to pave the way for expanded export opportunities for Indian animal products, enhancing the country's global market presence, she added.

The three-day workshop resulted in a prioritized list of the top 20 animal infectious diseases, based on factors including severity, transmissibility, and national importance.

An action plan was developed focusing on coordination, communication, monitoring and surveillance, prevention and control, therapeutics, and socio-economic and contingency planning.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Economy impact, biodiversity key in animal disease fight: AHC Mitra

Expects positive news on indigenous Mpox vaccine within a year: Poonawalla

Mpox thriving near gold mines, refugee camps risks rapid spread in Congo

Mpox now a global health emergency; 'easily transmitting': Causes, symptoms

Sweden reports case of more infectious form of mpox 1st identified in Congo

Topics :diseaseAnimalsfood export

First Published: Aug 31 2024 | 5:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story