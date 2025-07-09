Home / Industry / Agriculture / Centre adds 7 new farm products to e-NAM platform for better pricing

The Directorate of Marketing and Inspection (DMI) under the agriculture ministry has prepared tradable parameters for seven additional agri-products, which are available on the e-NAM portal

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj
"This move will assure farmers better market access, better pricing and improved quality, thereby boosting their economic well-being," according to an official statement. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 9:06 PM IST
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday announced the inclusion of an additional seven products, including Banarasi paan, on the e-NAM platform in a bid to provide more opportunities and better prices to farmers.

The seven commodities include sugarcane, Marcha rice, Katarni rice, Jardalu mango, Shahi litchi, Magahi paan and Banarasi paan.

With this, the total number of products on the e-NAM platform has now increased to 238.

The Directorate of Marketing and Inspection (DMI) under the agriculture ministry has prepared tradable parameters for seven additional agri-products, which are available on the e-NAM portal (enam.gov.in).

Creation of tradable parameters provides a category or range for each product and helps farmers get remunerative prices based on the quality of the produce.

The new products were approved after extensive consultations with key stakeholders, including state agencies, traders, subject-matter experts and Small Farmers' Agri-Business Consortium (SFAC).

Further, based on the requests and feedback received from various stakeholders, tradable parameters of four existing products have been revised, namely, water chestnut flour, baby corn and dragon fruit.

Launched in 2016, eNAM is a government initiative to digitise and unify agricultural commodity trading in India, enhancing market efficiency and farmer income through technology-enabled transparent trading.

The platform supports online bidding, real-time price discovery, quality-based transparent auctions, and immediate payment settlements.

Topics :Shivraj Shingh ChauhanCentrefarmerAgriculture Minister

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 9:06 PM IST

