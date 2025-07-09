Centre adds 7 new farm products to e-NAM platform for better pricing

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday announced the inclusion of an additional seven products, including Banarasi paan, on the e-NAM platform in a bid to provide more opportunities and better prices to farmers.

The seven commodities include sugarcane, Marcha rice, Katarni rice, Jardalu mango, Shahi litchi, Magahi paan and Banarasi paan.

With this, the total number of products on the e-NAM platform has now increased to 238.

"This move will assure farmers better market access, better pricing and improved quality, thereby boosting their economic well-being," according to an official statement.

The Directorate of Marketing and Inspection (DMI) under the agriculture ministry has prepared tradable parameters for seven additional agri-products, which are available on the e-NAM portal (enam.gov.in).

Creation of tradable parameters provides a category or range for each product and helps farmers get remunerative prices based on the quality of the produce. The new products were approved after extensive consultations with key stakeholders, including state agencies, traders, subject-matter experts and Small Farmers' Agri-Business Consortium (SFAC). Further, based on the requests and feedback received from various stakeholders, tradable parameters of four existing products have been revised, namely, water chestnut flour, baby corn and dragon fruit. Launched in 2016, eNAM is a government initiative to digitise and unify agricultural commodity trading in India, enhancing market efficiency and farmer income through technology-enabled transparent trading.