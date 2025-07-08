Govt seeks public input on draft order to regulate vegetable oil industry

The Union Food Ministry has drafted a new order to regulate vegetable oil products in India by introducing more modern, transparent, and technologically advanced regulatory provisions, with a stronger emphasis on stakeholder participation and adaptability to industry changes.

The 2025 draft Vegetable Oil Products, Production and Availability (VOPPA) Regulation Order seeks to replace the 2011 order, and the ministry has sought public comments on the same by July 11.

The 2025 draft order emphasises enhanced monitoring with increased surveillance of edible oil imports, production, stocks, and sales, likely using digital tools for better transparency and control.

The earlier order was based on the regulatory environment and technology available at that time, focusing on traditional production, stocking, and reporting methods.