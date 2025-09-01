Centre sets rice procurement target at 46.34 mt for 2025-26 season

The Centre has fixed a target of procuring 46.34 million tonnes of rice in the 2025-26 procurement season, which will begin in October.

This is 4.45 per cent lower than the 48.5 million tonnes target fixed for the 2024-25 season. Against that target, actual rice procurement till August this year has been about 51.5 million tonnes, 5.8 per cent higher than what was envisaged at the start of the season.

The rice procurement target was finalised at an all-India conference of food secretaries of states and Union Territories with the Union Food Ministry.

Senior officials from the Food Corporation of India (FCI) also participated in the meeting. A target to purchase 1.91 million tonnes of millets was also set to encourage farmers to diversify their production basket.