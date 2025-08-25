Rajasthan govt to build godowns to boost food storage capacity for farmers

The Rajasthan government is aiming to increase food storage capacity for the benefit of farmers by building godowns on a large scale in the cooperative sector.

“Farmers grow food grains by working hard even in adverse conditions. However, due to harsh weather and limited storage capacity, the produce is often wasted. So, the state government has decided to build godowns,” a cooperative department official said.

Under the ‘Sahkar se Samriddhi’ programme, the Centre is operating a food storage scheme in the cooperative sector.

“Under the scheme, funded by the state government, priority is being given to districts with relatively less storage capacity compared to production,” the official added.

In the budget announcement of the state government for the year 2024-25, a provision of ₹31 crore was made for the construction of 100 godowns of 500 million tonne capacity and to revamp 50 dilapidated godowns of 100 million tonne capacity. Similarly, in the budget announcement for the year 2025-26, a provision of ₹45 crore was made for the construction of 100 godowns of 500 million tonne capacity, another 50 of 250 million tonne capacity and reconstruction of 100 dilapidated godowns of 100 million tonne capacity for food grains. Under the National Agriculture Development Scheme, permission has also been received for the construction of 48 godowns of 500 million tonne capacity in the state.

Under the scheme, the target is to create over 160,000 million tonnes of additional storage capacity in the years 2024-25 and 2025-26 for food grains storage. Under the budget announcement of the year 2024-25, out of the 100 warehouses of 500 million tonne capacity declared, the construction work of 36 warehouses has been completed. “Under the budget announcement of the year 2024-25, reconstruction work of 50 dilapidated warehouses of 100 million tonne capacity is in progress. Similarly, out of 100 warehouses of 500 million tonne capacity announced in the budget for the year 2025-26, approval has been issued for 47 warehouses, and out of 50 warehouses of 250 million tonne capacity, approval has been issued for 47. Also, approval for redevelopment of 82 of 100 dilapidated warehouses of 100 million tonne capacity, declared under the budget announcement of the year 2025-26, has been granted,” the official added.