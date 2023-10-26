Home / Industry / Agriculture / Coromandel International Q2 results: Net profit rises 2% to Rs 755 crore

Coromandel International Q2 results: Net profit rises 2% to Rs 755 crore

Coromandel's total income for the quarter ended September 2023 was at Rs 7,033 crore, versus Rs 10,145 crore for the quarter ended September 2022

BS Reporter Chennai
Photo: Facebook

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2023 | 6:37 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Fertiliser maker Coromandel International, part of the Murugappa Group, has posted a 2 per cent rise in net profit during the second quarter of the financial year FY24 ended September 2023, to Rs 755 crore as against Rs 741 crore for the quarter ended September 2022.

Coromandel's total income for the quarter ended September 2023 was at Rs 7,033 crore, versus Rs 10,145 crore for the quarter ended September 2022. "Coromandel displayed a resilient performance in a challenging business environment, sustaining its profitability and improving its working capital position during the quarter. The company's key operating markets were impacted by sub-normal monsoons affecting the agri inputs offtake," said Arun Alagappan, executive vice chairman of Coromandel International.

Nutrient and Allied Business

The revenue for the quarter ended September 2023 was at Rs 6,307 crore as against Rs 9,461 crore for the quarter ended September 2022. Profit before interest and tax for the quarter was Rs 998 crore versus Rs 955 crore for the quarter ended September 2022.

"The Nutrient and Allied businesses focused on nutrient consumption during the quarter. It has introduced Nano DAP, a patented nanotechnology-based fertiliser and the initial customer feedback has been quite encouraging. The business commissioned its 1650-tonne-per-day state-of-the-art sulphuric acid plant at Visakhapatnam with an investment of Rs 400 crore to improve its backward integration capabilities. In addition, it has set up a 6 mld desalination plant to meet its water requirements," he said.

Crop Protection Business

The revenue for the quarter ended September 2023 was at Rs 722 crore as against Rs 702 crore for the quarter ended September 2022. Profit before interest and tax for the quarter was Rs 88 crore versus Rs 103 crore for the quarter ended September 2022.

"The Crop Protection business of the company had a healthy volume growth, improving its performance in exports and domestic formulations segments; however, global industry headwinds viz. higher channel inventory and decline in commodity prices impacted price realisation. The business is closely evaluating the opportunities in the specialty chemicals and CDMO space and has initiated regulatory and infrastructure activities at the new Dahej site," he added.

Also Read

Murugappa Group resolves longstanding family dispute, strikes deal

India looking at low fertiliser subsidy burden, less urea import in FY24

Murugappa's Coromandel International plans Rs 2K cr investment by 2025

Data protection bill could cap penalty for data breach at Rs 250 crore

Apps, firms could lose 'continuous consent' in data protection bill

'Pvt sector can provide advisory services, tech to support agri sector'

BBSSL will strive to protect India's indigenous seeds, says Amit Shah

Cabinet approves Rs 22,303 cr subsidy on P&K fertilisers for Rabi season

Nano urea will help farmers switch to natural farming, says Amit Shah

Nano urea will help farmers switch to natural farming, says Amit Shah

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Coromandel InternationalFertilizersCrop YieldsIndian agriculture

First Published: Oct 26 2023 | 6:16 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in Telangana

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs today

IND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

Raahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: Poll

Reserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore

Next Story