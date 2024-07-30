Draft policy proposes easier lending, new mandis for FPOs; Is it enough?

A few weeks ago, the Ministry of Agriculture uploaded a draft policy on Farmers' Producer Organisations (FPOs), which, among other things, recommended a special subset within the primary sector lending norms of banks to make lending to FPOs easier, a scheme to incentivise hiring talent in FPOs, and encouragement for farmer groups to establish agribusiness marketplaces acting as deemed mandis under state APMC laws.

The draft proposed that marketplaces by primary FPOs act as aggregators of farmers' produce, provide quality inputs at affordable rates, develop wholesale retail outlets, and offer basic knowledge.



Additionally, the draft envisions mandis set up by FPOs to have the authority to grant trading licenses and integrate fully with existing platforms such as e-NaM and ONDC.

The draft also called for the targeted development of primary-level FPOs in each of the 7,256 blocks of the country over the next five years, benefiting approximately 2.50 crore farmers out of the total 12.60 crore small and marginal farmers.

Presently, as per some reports, the country has over 24,000 functional FPOs, with many of them being established in recent years under the central scheme to promote and form 10,000 FPOs.

Furthermore, the draft policy recommends a comprehensive assessment of FPOs formed under any scheme so far in the country and emphasises the importance of engagement with concerned ministries and departments to streamline the incorporation process of FPOs.



However, experts said that merely framing a policy on FPOs won’t be enough, and the whole ecosystem of FPOs needs to be looked into to make them viable economic entities.

The 2023 State of Sector Report on FPOs by the National Association of FPOs highlights some of these challenges.

The report said that to take advantage of the new developments and to benefit millions of poor farmers, FPOs need to perform well in competitive markets and hence must be managed well.

It says there are significant challenges, both theoretically and practically, in this task.

Farmer Producer Companies are member-oriented services-providing institutions to maximise shareholder values, which makes them fundamentally different from private or public limited companies.



Although aggregating raw produce at a cluster of several hundred or even a few thousand farmers seems to be a necessity for FPO growth at scale, it is not a sufficient condition to deal with market players, the report highlighted.

It adds that even though there is impressive growth in the number of FPOs across the country and successful case studies, many FPOs face several challenges ranging from management of the business, irregular supply, and lack of timely financial assistance.

Similarly, in another, the report says that ownership is often quoted as a primary principle of collective action which is conflicted in the case of FPOs, with farmers not completely comprehending their role as owners and depending on external agencies that aid in promotion and handholding.



However, farmers cannot turn into entrepreneurs overnight, the report said.

Technical skills, professional management skills, and business acumen can be acquired only through nurturing, it added.

The report further said that many success stories of FPOs demonstrate the possibility of farmers turning into entrepreneurs with appropriate guidance.

Amid the ongoing efforts, there are discussions on re-imagining collectives advocating the need for more autonomy and independence of the member-owned FPO and also looking at the existing structures of collectives such as SHG federations that can be built as FPOs, saving time on the process of collectivisation.

“The strengthening of the ecosystem to meet the changing needs of the FPOs is considered crucial to support these entities,” the chapter said.



Of all the issues highlighted, access to credit and financing seems to have emerged as a major challenge for the FPO ecosystem in the country. Though it is improving and credit guarantee schemes have been a big help, much more needs to be done.

Also, it remains to be seen how many of the 10,000 FPOs that are getting created across the country as part of the scheme before their scheduled completion dates remain viable and profitable after five years.

A thorough nationwide assessment of the financial condition of the existing FPOs could be the need of the hour before moving ahead with any more packages of assistance.

