Eggs and chana fetch farmers biggest chunk of money spent by users

Farmers received the highest share of every rupee spent by consumers while buying eggs and gram (chana), according to a clutch of recent working papers released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The papers have been authored by eminent agriculture economists and researchers including former Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices chairman Ashok Gulati. It employs primary survey information and secondary data to comprehend the value chain of major crops and looks at inflation in vegetables, fruits, pulses and dairy items.