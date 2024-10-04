PM Modi to release 18th instalment of Rs 20,000 crore under PM-KISAN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release Rs 20,000 crore as the 18th instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme on Saturday, benefiting over 9.4 crore farmers across the country.

Disbursements will be through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) during an event in Washim, Maharashtra, an official statement said.

Maharashtra farmers will receive an additional Rs 2,000 crore under the state's Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana.

With the 18th instalment, the total amount disbursed under PM-KISAN will exceed Rs 3.45 lakh crore, supporting more than 11 crore farmers nationwide.

The PM-KISAN scheme, launched on February 24, 2019, provides Rs 6,000 annually to landholding farmers in three equal instalments.