Farm sector clocks robust growth in FY25 on record foodgrain harvest

The farm sector maintained its forward path in FY25, clocking robust growth of 5.4 per cent in the January–March quarter, compared to 0.9 per cent in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. This performance is expected to propel the full-year Gross Value Added (GVA) in agriculture and allied activities to 4.6 per cent, up from 2.7 per cent in FY24.

This growth is measured in real terms.

The full-year growth, as per provisional estimates, is among the best in recent years and suggests that agriculture has outpaced manufacturing in terms of growth in FY25.

In nominal terms, the agriculture and allied sector registered 8.7 per cent growth in the fourth quarter of FY25, compared to 7.9 per cent in the same quarter of FY24. For the full year, nominal GVA for the farm sector stood at 10.4 per cent, up from 9.6 per cent in FY24.

A strong monsoon, supported by robust prices, appears to have boosted agriculture and allied activities in FY25.

Farm sector growth in FY24 had slowed due to below-normal monsoon and prolonged heatwaves in many parts of India.

The 2024 monsoon season, which ended last September, recorded a surplus of nearly 8 per cent — the best since 2020. Cumulatively, all-India rainfall during the June–September 2024 period was estimated at 935 millimetres, 8 per cent above the normal of 870 millimetres.

As a result, India’s foodgrain production, according to the third advance estimates released recently, reached an all-time high of 353.95 million tonnes for the 2024–25 crop season, which ends in June. This was largely driven by record harvests of rice, wheat, and maize.

With 2025 expected to bring another good monsoon, experts believe the farm sector could sustain its high-growth trajectory in FY26 as well.

In absolute terms, foodgrain production rose by nearly 22 million tonnes compared to the previous season.

Rice production in 2024–25 reached a record 149.07 million tonnes, up 8.2 per cent from the previous year. Wheat output is estimated at an all-time high of 117.50 million tonnes — higher than the Centre’s earlier estimate of 115 million tonnes.

With 149 million tonnes, India has now surpassed China to become the world’s largest rice producer.

Maize production jumped by a staggering 12.3 per cent in 2024–25 to over 42 million tonnes, as per the third advance estimates. Oilseeds production also rose by 7.4 per cent to 42.60 million tonnes.

However, sugarcane production declined by 0.7 per cent in 2024–25, while cotton output dropped by nearly 5.6 per cent, according to the same estimates.