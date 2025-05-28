Cabinet hikes paddy MSP by 3%, pulses and oilseeds see bigger increase

With the Food Corporation of India (FCI) sitting on huge stockpiles of rice, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday announced a modest 3 per cent increase in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of paddy for the 2025–26 marketing season starting in June—the lowest hike in the past five years—while increasing the support prices of pulses and oilseeds by a higher percentage compared to the 2024–25 season.

In the 2024–25 season, the MSP of paddy was raised by 5.3 per cent over the previous year. For several years, MSPs of oilseeds and pulses have been raised more significantly than cereals to encourage farmers to shift cultivation towards them.

For the 2025–26 season, the MSP of groundnut has been raised by 7.1 per cent to Rs 7,263 per quintal, while that of soybean (yellow) has been increased by 8.9 per cent to Rs 5,328 per quintal.

The MSP of tur has been raised by 6 per cent to Rs 8,000 per quintal, while that of urad has been raised by 5.4 per cent to Rs 7,800 per quintal.

The FCI is currently holding a rice stockpile estimated at around 60 million tonnes as of April 30, 2025 (including unmilled paddy with millers), compared to the April 1 buffer norm of 13.58 million tonnes.

Wheat stocks during the same period stood at 35.67 million tonnes, against an April 1 buffer requirement of 7.46 million tonnes.

Among crops with the highest percentage increase in MSP for kharif 2025–26 was ragi, whose support price was raised by nearly 14 per cent to Rs 4,886 per quintal.

In the kharif 2024–25 season, too, ragi’s MSP had been increased steeply by 11.5 per cent. Ragi is a key crop within the broader ‘Sri Anna’ millet initiative.

The Cabinet announcement comes as the southwest monsoon has arrived earlier than usual, boosting sowing prospects for kharif crops, which account for over 50 per cent of India’s annual foodgrain production.

ALSO READ: Congress demands MSP for tomato as prices plummet in Madhya Pradesh “In the last 10–11 years, there has been a ‘massive’ increase in the support price of 14 kharif crops in line with the recommendation of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices,” said Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw while announcing the Cabinet decisions.

Among other crops, the MSP of sunflower seed has been raised by 6.1 per cent in the 2025–26 kharif marketing season to Rs 7,721 per quintal; that of sesame seed by 6.2 per cent to Rs 9,846; and that of niger seed by 9.4 per cent to Rs 9,537.

Among cash crops, the MSP of cotton has been increased by 8.3 per cent to Rs 7,710 (medium staple) and by 7.8 per cent to Rs 8,110 (long staple), respectively, for 2025–26.

The hike in MSPs for kharif 2025–26 crops is in line with the Union Budget 2018–19 announcement of fixing MSPs at a level of at least 1.5 times the all-India weighted average cost of production.

The expected margin to farmers over their cost of production is estimated to be highest in the case of bajra (63 per cent), followed by maize (59 per cent), tur (59 per cent), and urad (53 per cent). For the remaining crops, the margin is estimated at 50 per cent, the minister added.

The highest absolute increase in MSP over the previous year has been recommended for niger seed, followed by ragi, cotton, and sesame.