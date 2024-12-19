Farmers body FAIFA releases agricultural roadmap, pushes for digital reform

The Federation of All India Farmer Association (FAIFA) released a comprehensive agricultural roadmap on Thursday, calling for enhanced digital infrastructure and sustainable farming practices to boost India's agricultural sector through 2040.

The white paper, titled "Indian Agriculture Outlook 2025," was unveiled by parliamentarians Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy and Putta Mahesh Kumar to mark Kisan Divas 2024, highlighting persistent challenges, including low productivity, weather vulnerabilities, and fragmented landholdings.

"Despite government initiatives across crop, livestock, and fisheries sectors, significant hurdles remain in realising Indian agriculture's full potential," FAIFA said in the report.

FAIFA projected that Indian agriculture will likely grow at a CAGR of 5.5 per cent from 2025 to 2030, reaching a total value of Rs 42 lakh crore. Foodgrain production is projected to increase by 25 per cent by 2030, from the current 330 million metric tonnes.

"On the National Farmers' Day, let us resolve to work togetherfarmers, policymakers, and leadersto build a future where agriculture thrives, rural livelihoods flourish, and every farmer feels empowered," MP and BJP party president for Andhra Pradesh unit Daggubati Purandeswari said.

The federation, representing farmers growing commercial crops across the country, outlined a three-tiered strategy spanning short-term goals through 2025, medium-term objectives until 2030, and long-term targets extending to 2040.

Key short-term recommendations include strengthening the electronic National Agriculture Market (e-NAM), expanding irrigation coverage, and promoting natural farming practices through an Agristack platform.

For 2025-2030, FAIFA emphasized the need for private sector investment and streamlined market regulations, while long-term goals focus on achieving universal irrigation coverage and implementing precision agriculture technologies.

"The success of these recommendations depends on the collective commitment of stakeholders," FAIFA said, noting that about 180 farmer associations support its initiatives.

FAIFA President Javare Gowda said a proposal to slap 35 per cent GST on tobacco, tobacco products and aerated beverages would adversely impact farmers of cash crops like tobacco and sugarcane.

The Andhra Pradesh-based organisation represents farmers cultivating tobacco, chilli, groundnut, cotton, and oilseeds in states like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat.