Home / Industry / Agriculture / Flood-hit India, Pakistan face rising basmati prices amid crop losses

Flood-hit India, Pakistan face rising basmati prices amid crop losses

India and Pakistan exclusively grow aromatic basmati rice, which sells for nearly twice the price of regular varieties and is primarily imported by Britain, the Middle East, and the United States

kharif sowing 2025, arhar acreage, urad acreage, soybean sowing India, cotton sowing delay, pulses import impact, paddy sowing increase, monsoon farming India, groundnut acreage growth, pest attack on cotton
Heavy rainfall in late August and earlier this month caused the Ravi, Chenab, Sutlej, and Beas rivers to overflow, flooding these regions.
Reuters MUMBAI/KARACHI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 7:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Heavy rains and widespread flooding in basmati rice-growing regions of India and Pakistan have raised concerns over output of the premium staple, driving prices higher as supplies are expected to fall.

India and Pakistan exclusively grow aromatic basmati rice, which sells for nearly twice the price of regular varieties and is primarily imported by Britain, the Middle East, and the United States.

Floods have severely affected the basmati rice crop, but with waters now receding, losses are expected to remain limited provided there is no additional rainfall, said Nitin Gupta, senior vice president at Olam Agri India.

India's northern states of Punjab and Haryana contribute over 80% of the country's total basmati rice production, while Pakistan's Punjab province accounts for more than 90% of its output.

Heavy rainfall in late August and earlier this month caused the Ravi, Chenab, Sutlej, and Beas rivers to overflow, flooding these regions.

Initial assessments indicate that crops such as paddy, cotton, and pulses on nearly one million hectares were affected in Punjab and Haryana, said an Indian government official.

In Pakistan's Punjab province rice, sugarcane, corn, vegetables, and cotton on thousands of hectares were submerged earlier this month.

The floods have hit farmers hard, just as crops such as basmati rice and cotton were nearing harvest, said Ibrahim Shafiq, export manager at Latif Rice Mills Pvt Ltd.

In India and Pakistan, paddy seedlings are usually transplanted in June-July, with harvesting starting in late September.

The industry was expecting a bumper crop, but the damage is likely to reduce supplies and push basmati rice prices higher, Shafiq said.

"Conservative estimates put the damage at 20% of basmati rice grown in Pakistan...This would definitely drive up the price for basmati rice in local markets as well as international markets," Shafiq said.

Traders have raised prices by $50 per ton over the past week, and they could rise further if supply shortages remain significant by the end of the harvest, said Gupta of Olam.

However, some industry officials, including Karachi-based Chela Ram Kewlani, say the current price rise is temporarily fuelled by reports of crop damage and is expected to ease once supplies from the new season's harvest arrive.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Punjab floods turn into real-time test lab for flood-resistant maize crops

GST cut on farm equipment could lead to 6-7% saving, ministry data shows

GST cut on agri inputs to lower cultivation costs, boost farmers' incomes

NITI Aayog paper advocates use of herbicide-tolerant seeds for pulses

Chouhan visits flood-affected areas in Punjab, assures full support

Topics :FarmingAgriculture

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 7:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story