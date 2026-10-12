FPOs formed after Central scheme largely driven by target pressure: Report

A significant number of farmer-producer organisations and companies (FPOs or FPCs) incorporated after the launch of the Central scheme to create 10,000 FPOs have a median paid-up capital of just ₹1 lakh, while those formed before the scheme had a median paid-up capital of around ₹5 lakh.

This shows that pre-2021 FPCs were built over time with genuine business intent, while those formed after 2021 were largely registered under scheme-target pressure, a chapter published in the latest State of the FPO Sector (SoFPO) 2026 report released on Monday said.

The chapter said older FPCs (that is, those formed before the 2021 scheme) are over three times better capitalised than newer ones, though not sufficiently.

“Between 2004 and 2018, fourteen years of organic growth, the country produced roughly 6,670 FPCs with a median paid-up capital of Rs 5 lakh, while between 2021 and 2023 alone, three years of the scheme added approximately 27,000 more, with a median of Rs 1 lakh. These are structurally different cohorts,” the report said. It shows that the pre-2021 FPOs/FPCs were built over time with genuine business intent, while the post-2021 cohort was largely registered under scheme-target pressure, the chapter said. In February 2020, the Central government announced the launch of a Central Sector Scheme titled “Formation and Promotion of 10,000 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs)” to build 10,000 new FPOs with a budget outlay of ₹6,865 crore till 2027-28.

Not only that, a survey of 420 FPOs conducted across 12 states to supplement the data and findings of the chapter by the National Association of FPOs (NAFPO) found that only 30 per cent of the respondent FPOs had received a bank loan, meaning seven in ten operate without any institutional credit. “This remains one of the most persistent structural challenges for the FPO sector, and the survey data helps quantify its consequences,” the chapter said. Also, among the FPOs that had received a loan, 61 per cent were profitable without government support, compared with only 43 per cent among those without access to credit.

“Conversely, the loss rate among non-credit FPOs (7 per cent) is three times that of credit-accessing FPOs (2 per cent). While causality is difficult to establish from a cross-sectional survey (more creditworthy FPOs may also be more operationally capable), the correlation is robust across revenue,” the chapter said. The chapter titled ‘The Institutional Landscape: From Producer to Owner: The Institutional Landscape for Farmers, with a Focus on the Most Marginalised’, written by Aneesha Bali and Anish Kumar, also showed that as of 2026, India had around 51,001 registered FPCs, of which around 97 per cent carried an ‘active’ status in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) records.

The chapter said that of the 1,198 FPCs struck off nationally, dissolution rates were highest in Delhi (18.0 per cent), Haryana (10.3 per cent), and West Bengal (5.8 per cent). At the other end, Karnataka (0.9 per cent) and Assam (0.9 per cent) have sustained large FPC populations with very low dissolution; the quality of the promotion ecosystem is the variable that matters. “The very low strike-off rates in post-2021 cohorts are not a sign of health; these FPCs are simply too new. The 2013–2015 cohort, formed under similar scheme conditions, shows 180–250 strike-offs per year from year five,” the report said.

It said that the clock was running for the 27,000 FPCs registered between 2021 and 2023. New registrations dropped 45 per cent in 2024 after the scheme target was met, confirming that this sector was built on promotional logic, not market logic. WOMEN-CENTRIC FPOS The survey also showed that women-centric FPOs, those where over 90 per cent of members are women, demonstrate a notably larger membership base compared with their peers. “Over 99 per cent of women-majority FPOs (those with >90 per cent women members) have membership bases exceeding 300, and 31 per cent have more than 800 members. In contrast, among FPOs with less than 30 per cent women members, over half have fewer than 300 members,” the chapter said.